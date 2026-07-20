South Korean contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics is making a bid for Swiss active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Polypeptide. The company is offering 44.31 francs per share, valuing Polypeptide at approximately 1.5 billion francs.

The Swiss active ingredient manufacturer Polypeptide is set to be acquired by a company belonging to the South Korean Samsung conglomerate. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Samsung Biologics plans to acquire the Swiss active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Polypeptide.

The offer of 44.31 francs per share values the company at approximately 1.5 billion francs.

The board of directors and the major shareholder have already expressed their support for the deal. Summary created with

South Korean contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics plans to acquire Swiss active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer Polypeptide. The company is offering 44.31 Swiss francs per share in cash, valuing Polypeptide at approximately 1.5 billion Swiss francs.

Polypeptide's board of directors supports the offer, as both companies announced on Monday. Major shareholder Draupnir Holding, which holds just under 56 percent of the shares, also intends to sell its stake.

The offer is about 40 percent higher than the stock price prior to the announcement of the takeover plans in April. Conditions for the deal include regulatory approval and the acceptance of at least two-thirds of the shares.

Polypeptide manufactures what are known as peptides. These are short protein building blocks that are used as active ingredients or components in modern medications, for example, to treat metabolic or hormonal disorders.

Just under 1,500 employees

Founded in 1996, this active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer traces its origins back to peptide production in Sweden, which began in 1952. The company operates at six sites in Europe, the U.S., and India. It employs just under 1,500 people. Polypeptide has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since April 2021.

Prior to the takeover bid, Polypeptide had reported strong half-year results and raised its full-year outlook. In the first half of the year, revenue rose by just under 42 percent to 236.6 million euros. At the same time, the company returned to profitability after posting a loss the previous year. For 2026, the company now expects stronger revenue growth and a higher operating profit margin than previously projected.