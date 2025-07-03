The San Bernardino Swiss Alps company, led by Ticino entrepreneur Stefano Artioli, wants to revitalize the resort over the next few years by investing millions. Archivbild: Keystone

The San Bernardino Swiss Alps company believes it is on course to revitalize the ailing vacation resort of San Bernardino. The company plans to invest half a billion francs. At the start of the project at the end of 2023, there was still talk of 300 million.

"With a clear development strategy until 2032 and a planned total investment volume of around 500 million Swiss francs, San Bernardino is pursuing the goal of becoming the leading Alpine destination in southern Switzerland," the company owned by Ticino investor Stefano Artioli announced confidently on Thursday.

The course has been set and initial successes are becoming apparent. The aim is to significantly increase its appeal to tourists by 2028 and to be fully operational by 2030.

Hotels are being renovated

Following the takeover and reopening of the ski resort, which was closed due to a lack of funds at the end of 2023, it is now time to revitalize the resort for tourism. San Bernardino Swiss Alps is in the process of renovating and modernizing several hotels. An event arena with 600 seats for events and congresses is also being built.

As part of this development, a change in the Board of Directors is also planned, according to the press release. Former Graubünden cantonal councillor Christian Rathgeb and Graubünden Ferien CEO Martin Vincenz are ending their term of office. During the start-up phase, they had made a particularly valuable contribution to the political and institutional establishment of San Bernardino - for example in strengthening relations with the cantonal authorities.