The San Bernardino tunnel was closed on Sunday afternoon. According to Astra, the reason for this was smoke coming from a car on the San Bernardino Pass road next door.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Roads Office (Astra) said on Sunday that the tunnel was closed as a safety precaution. In the case of the car on the pass, the tunnel's emergency services were deployed. As long as they are not on site, the tunnel cannot be open.

As a result, there was a traffic jam on the A13 in front of both tunnel portals. Traffic also came to a standstill on the San Bernardino Pass, according to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

There was also congestion on the Gotthard route. There were four kilometers of congestion in the southbound direction and three in the northbound direction. Diversionary traffic on the H2 between Faido and Airolo-Nufenen and between Erstfeld and Göschenen also caused congestion. The TCS warned of a "major loss of time".