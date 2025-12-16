Cable car in San Francisco stops abruptly: 15 injured - Gallery More than a dozen people are injured when a cable car comes to an abrupt stop in San Francisco. Image: Keystone Cable cars have been running through San Francisco for over 150 years. (archive picture) Image: dpa The historic streetcars are considered quite safe. (archive picture) Image: dpa Cable car in San Francisco stops abruptly: 15 injured - Gallery More than a dozen people are injured when a cable car comes to an abrupt stop in San Francisco. Image: Keystone Cable cars have been running through San Francisco for over 150 years. (archive picture) Image: dpa The historic streetcars are considered quite safe. (archive picture) Image: dpa

They are one of San Francisco's most popular tourist attractions and are considered quite safe. But when one of the famous streetcars comes to a sudden stop, many passengers are injured.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fifteen people were injured when one of San Francisco's famous streetcars came to a sudden stop.

Two people were taken to hospital immediately, while eleven others sought medical treatment for minor ailments, according to the fire department.

The cause of the abrupt stop is still under investigation. Show more

Fifteen people were injured when one of San Francisco's famous streetcars, known as cable cars, came to a sudden stop. Two people were taken to hospital immediately, while eleven others sought medical treatment for minor ailments, the fire department said. Two people did not require treatment. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, it added. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

A passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle that the train had suddenly stopped while going uphill. People were flying through the air and screaming, Willa Meade told the newspaper.

San Francisco fire department is on the scene at 1351 California St. between Leavenworth and Hyde with 14 patients who have been injured from a cable car that came to an abrupt stop. Avoid the area of California between Hyde and Leavenworth. There will be an ongoing… pic.twitter.com/AXsBxMn5DE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 15, 2025

Top tourist attraction in San Francisco

The over 150-year-old streetcar network with three lines is one of the top tourist attractions in the West Coast city. The ancient streetcars clatter through the hilly West Coast metropolis on moving steel cables. They are generally regarded as a very safe means of transportation.

The trolleys are driven by a kilometer-long steel cable that runs just below the road surface in one track and is constantly in motion. The cables are driven by a huge motor in a central control center.

The trolleys have been listed as a National Historic Landmark since 1964.