Sandoz, a generic drugs specialist, grew in the first half of the year, primarily thanks to its dynamic biosimilars business. In its generic drugs business, the company has overcome the penicillin-related slump it experienced in the first quarter. The outlook for the full year has been confirmed.

Sandoz, a generic drugs specialist, grew in the first half of the year, primarily thanks to its dynamic biosimilars business. In its generic drugs business, the company has overcome the penicillin-related slump it experienced in the first quarter. The outlook for the full year has been confirmed. (File photo)

Revenue for the first six months totaled just under $5.8 billion, the company announced on Wednesday. This represents a 10 percent increase. At constant exchange rates—which form the basis of the financial outlook—revenue would have risen by 5 percent.

Of the two divisions, the generics business performed relatively steadily overall in the first half of the year. At nearly $3.9 billion, sales were down 1 percent on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to headwinds in the business of supplying antibiotic active ingredients to other pharmaceutical companies in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, however, the segment returned to a growth trajectory and posted a currency-adjusted increase of 1 percent. This allowed Sandoz to overcome the weakness seen at the start of the year and stabilize performance in its generics business.

Biosimilars are growing very rapidly

The smaller biosimilar division posted significantly stronger growth. With revenue of just under $1.9 billion, it recorded a 20 percent increase on a currency-adjusted basis. According to the press release, the biosimilar business performed particularly well in the U.S.

Accordingly, the division’s U.S. sales rose by 47 percent. As a result, biosimilars now account for a record 33 percent of the Group’s total revenue.

The division grew in all regions. In Europe, for example, the launch of the eye medication Afqlir provided a boost. But even established biosimilars performed strongly. Meanwhile, the launches of Wyost and Jubbonti in June 2025 bolstered the U.S. business.

In international markets, Rixathon—a biosimilar of Roche’s cancer and rheumatism drug MabThera/Rituxan—was the main driver of revenue growth.

Outlook Confirmed

In terms of earnings, Sandoz reported core EBITDA of $1.2 billion. The corresponding margin was 20.9 percent, compared with 20.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year already underway, the Basel-based company confirms its forecast: Net revenue is expected to grow in the mid- to high-single-digit range on a currency-adjusted basis, and the core EBITDA margin is expected to increase by approximately 100 basis points in 2026—it stood at 21.7 percent in 2025.