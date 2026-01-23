Sandoz has reached settlement agreements in the long-running U.S. generic drug litigation involving 43 U.S. states and territories, as well as a group of indirect resellers. The Basel-based pharmaceutical company will pay a total of just under $480 million.

The payments will be spread over seven years starting in 2027, Sandoz announced on Monday. The total amount consists of $450 million for the settlements with the U.S. states and territories, as well as $28.5 million for the settlement with the indirect resellers.

It was stated that, once the agreements are finalized, all lawsuits filed by U.S. federal and state authorities, as well as all class-action lawsuits related to the proceedings, would be settled.

The case centered on allegations of illegal price-fixing in the U.S. generic drug market. Sandoz continues to deny these allegations. The settlements did not involve any admission of guilt and, in some cases, still require approval, the company said.

According to the company, only lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs who did not join earlier class-action settlements remain pending. The settlements have no impact on the Group’s 2026 business forecast or its medium-term outlook, the company announced.