Tourists visit "Santa Claus Village" in Rovaniemi.

Christmas in the Arctic Circle: a dream for many tourists. But for residents of the town of Rovaniemi in Lapland, the "official" home of Santa Claus, the consequences are rather nightmarish.

On a cold December afternoon, numerous groups of tourists flocked to the Finnish Santa Claus Village. The theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, located in Rovaniemi, the capital of the province of Lapland, has a wintery Christmas atmosphere all year round.

Tourists frolic in the snow, take reindeer sleigh rides, sip cocktails - and meet Santa Claus, whose official home the village advertises itself as. It attracts more than 600,000 visitors every year - especially during the Christmas season. "It's like a dream come true for me," said a delighted Polish visitor Elzbieta Nazaruk. "I'm really thrilled to be here."

Tourism is booming in Rovaniemi and bringing in a lot of money - to the delight of hotel owners and the city council. But not everyone is happy about the influx of visitors, which is ten times the population and swells during the Christmas season. "We're worried about the overgrowth of tourism," says 43-year-old Antti Pakkanen, a photographer and member of a housing network that organized a demonstration in September. "Tourism has grown so fast, it's out of control."

It's a feeling not unfamiliar to residents of other popular tourist destinations in Europe, such as Barcelona, Amsterdam, Malaga and Florence.

In various regions of Europe, locals have taken to the streets against "overtourism". The term stands for a kind of tipping point at which visitors and their money no longer outweigh the damage caused to historical sites and overwhelmed infrastructure from the residents' point of view. In this perception, the visitors are making life increasingly difficult for the locals. And now the phenomenon seems to have spread to the north - all the way to the edge of the Arctic Circle.

30 percent growth in one year

In 2023, after recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Rovaniemi counted a record 1.2 million overnight guests, almost 30 percent growth compared to 2022. "Nordic is a trend," says Visit Rovaniemi CEO Sanna Kärkkäinen as she stands in an ice cream restaurant with ice carvers working nearby. "People want to travel to cold countries to see the snow, the Northern Lights and, of course, Santa Claus."

This year, 13 new flight routes to Rovaniemi have been opened. They bring pleasure-seekers from cities such as Geneva, Berlin and Bordeaux to the far north. Most tourists come from European countries such as France, Germany and the UK. But the appeal of Rovaniemi goes even further.

It is not easy to get hold of hotel rooms this winter. Tiina Määttä, Managing Director of the 159-room Original Sokos Hotel, expects 2024 to melt further records.

Local critics of mass tourism say that many residential buildings in Rovaniemi's city center are used as accommodation for tourists during the high season - and are thus removed from the normal housing market. The proliferation of short-term rentals has driven up prices, displaced long-term tenants and turned the city center into a "transit area for tourists".

The mayor sees "good money"

Finnish law actually prohibits offering professional accommodation services in buildings intended for residential use. Activists are therefore calling on the authorities to take action. "The rules need to be better enforced," says Pakkanen.

But not everyone shares his opinion. Mayor Ulla-Kirsikka Vainio points out that many people make "good money" from short-term rentals.

Either way, stricter regulations are unlikely to be in place in time to have an impact on the current winter season. And despite the dissatisfaction expressed by locals, mass tourism in Rovaniemi is likely to continue to increase in the coming year: Visitors want to get a taste of the special atmosphere in the Arctic Circle, especially around Christmas.

"It's Christmas time and we would love to see the Northern Lights," says Joy, a visitor from Bangkok. "Rovaniemi seems like a good place."