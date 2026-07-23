Cloud revenue is growing strongly, but operating profit is falling short of forecasts. SAP is therefore adjusting its outlook.

SAP, Europe’s largest software maker, reported significantly higher earnings in the second quarter but has lowered its outlook for 2026 operating profit due to two acquisitions. The Walldorf-based company now expects currency-adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding special items, to grow by between 13 and 17 percent, as it announced after the U.S. stock market closed. SAP CEO Christian Klein had previously targeted growth of 14 to 18 percent.

In the second quarter, the DAX-listed company also fell short of expectations for this metric. Management attributed the lowered forecast to the recently completed acquisitions of Dremio and Prior Labs. However, SAP posted stronger-than-expected growth in its cloud contract backlog for the next twelve months. The depositary receipts traded in New York rose 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Total revenue rose 9 percent year-over-year in the second quarter to 9.88 billion euros. Within that, cloud revenue posted an unexpectedly strong increase of 22 percent. Adjusted operating profit rose 7 percent to 2.74 billion euros, which was less than expected. All in all, SAP posted a profit of 2.21 billion euros—a good quarter more than a year earlier.