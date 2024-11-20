A woman died voluntarily in the controversial Sarco suicide capsule in Schaffhausen in September. Keystone

The Sarco death capsule was used for the first time in Switzerland at the end of September. Now inventor Philip Nitschke is denying rumors that an employee assisted in the suicide of the woman who wanted to die.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Philip Nitschke, inventor of the Sarco suicide capsule, has commented on the rumors that one of his colleagues assisted in the suicide of a woman in Schaffhausen who wanted to die.

To date, no autopsy report is available.

Despite the pending case, the next Sarco is already being produced. Show more

"When rumors emerged that the Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office was investigating suspected intentional homicide, I was horrified," Nitschke told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. He was perplexed and deeply disturbed by what was happening here. The accusations are absurd.

According to Nitschke, there is still no autopsy report available - more than fifty days after the suicide capsule was first used in a forest near Merishausen SH. Since then, the co-president of the euthanasia organization "The Last Resort", Florian Willet, has been in custody in Schaffhausen and the Sarco has been confiscated.

Sarco number two is being produced

However, Nitschke does not want to give up. Sarco number two is currently being produced. However, the capsule will not be brought to Switzerland. He first wants a clear decision from the judiciary.

But there are other places where he and his fellow campaigners could take Sarco number two. "For example, to Finland, where, according to our lawyers, there is no specific law that prohibits assisted suicide."

According to Nitschke, another possibility is for people who want to die to produce the Sarco themselves in a 3D printer, climb inside and press the button. "No country in the world can prohibit people from committing suicide," he says.

Proceedings for incitement and assisted suicide

At the end of September, the assisted suicide organization "The Last Resort" used the suicide capsule for the first time in Switzerland, at a forest hut in Merishausen. The emergency services immediately deployed recovered the capsule and took the deceased, a 64-year-old American woman who had suffered from an immune deficiency for many years, to Zurich for an autopsy.

Several people were temporarily arrested. The public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings against them for incitement and aiding and abetting suicide. Co-President Florian Willet has since been remanded in custody. The other detainees have been released.

