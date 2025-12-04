Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha has set a record in chess. X / Ithrocky

He is three years, seven months and 20 days old - and has achieved something incredible: India's Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha has been rated by the World Chess Federation. Never before has a player been so young.

Julian Weinberger

In Switzerland, Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha would not even be of school age yet. And yet the three-year-old has already made himself immortal in the chess world: at just three years, seven months and 20 days old, the Indian has earned an official rating from the World Chess Federation FIDE.

This makes Kushwaha the youngest player in the history of the time-honored sport. He has pushed up the previous record of his compatriot Anish Sarkar by almost a month.

Congratulations to Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha 🇮🇳 for becoming the World's Youngest Fide Rapid Rated Player!



Sarvagya was born in 2022 😳

He creates history by becoming a FIDE rated player at “3 years, 7 months and 20 days”😍

Incredible! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VqS49Au3uK — Rakesh Kulkarni (@itherocky) December 1, 2025

The chess prodigy received a rating thanks to a victory against an opponent with an official FIDE rating. Such a triumph is a prerequisite for appearing in the rankings yourself.

To achieve this at such a young age as Kushwaha is incredible. Especially when you realize that the little boy can't even read or write yet.

Father dreams: "We want him to become a grandmaster"

So it's no wonder that the little boy's father is almost bursting with pride. "It is a matter of great pride and honor," Siddharth Singh told Indian media. However, his son's path to success will only begin with the new record if Singh has his way: "We want him to become a grandmaster."

There is still a long way to go until then. However, the three-year-old has laid the foundations for a successful career with three wins against rated players. With 1572 points, Sarwagya already has an impressive tally at pre-school age. For comparison: Norway's Magnus Carlsen is currently top of the rankings with 2824 points.