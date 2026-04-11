Piton de la Fournaise on the island of La Réunion in the Indian Ocean is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (archive picture) Keystone

Glowing lava moving towards the sea: this natural spectacle on the French island of La Réunion in the Indian Ocean has been captured in a new satellite image. The eruption has been going on for around two months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The adjusted image from mid-March, now published by the European Space Agency Esa, also shows a cloud of smoke on Piton de la Fournaise as well as traces of previous volcanic eruptions as dark brown areas near the crater.

The image was taken by the Sentinel-2 satellite of the European Copernicus earth observation program. The satellite's short-wave infrared channels were used to highlight the lava.

Eruption underway since February

Piton de la Fournaise is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world and the only active volcano on La Réunion. An eruption began as early as mid-February and, although there have been pauses in between, experts say it is still continuing. The Piton de la Fournaise Volcanological Observatory also observed eruption activity this week.

La Réunion is located in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar. Around 870,000 people live on the island.