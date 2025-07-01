Switzerland is a member of the European Meteorological Satellite Agency (Eumetsat) and uses data from the Eumetsat satellite. (archive picture) Keystone

Better protection against thunderstorms and flash floods in Europe: the new weather satellite "Meteosat Third Generation Sounder-1" (MTG-S1) is intended to help with this. On Tuesday evening, the satellite lifted off on board a Falcon 9 rocket from the US company SpaceX.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An instrument for monitoring air pollution was also launched into space together with the satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The European Space Agency (Esa) announced during the night that the launch had been successful.

The spacecraft developed by Esa on behalf of weather satellite operator Eumetsat will "bring a revolution for weather forecasting and climate observation in Europe", said Tobias Guggenmoser from Esa. As an Eumetsat member, Switzerland will also use the satellite's data.

At an altitude of around 36,000 kilometers, the infrared sounder will collect data on temperature, humidity and trace gases. This can help to identify and predict rapidly developing and potentially dangerous weather patterns. "By recording 1700 infrared channels every half hour, we can slice the sky into layers (...) so that meteorologists can see exactly what is happening at every altitude," explained Guggenmoser.

The satellite, whose main contractor is the company OHB Bremen, is a real innovation. According to Esa, Europe has so far only had imagers, i.e. satellites with imaging instruments, but not sounders with spectroscopic instruments for geostationary weather satellites.

More precise warnings, more protection, less damage

Before MTG-S1 lifted off into space, an imager from the satellite series had already been launched into space. Another is due to follow next year to complete the constellation. Together, these three instruments should be able to see the formation of thunderstorms before clouds even form and thus provide more precise storm warnings. The hope is that communities will be able to better prepare for severe storms in future, so that less damage occurs and fewer people are killed.

The newly launched missile also carries the Sentinel-4 satellite of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) for monitoring air quality. The instrument examines the composition of the atmosphere, for example with regard to ozone and nitrogen dioxide, and is intended to provide more precise information on air pollution in Europe. Switzerland does not use the data from the Copernicus satellite as it is not a member.