Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted and destroyed several drones that were reportedly targeting oil facilities in the country's Eastern Province and in the capital, Riyadh.

ARCHIVE – View of the construction site from King Salman Park on the grounds of the former Riyadh airport. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (archive photo)

The attacks were carried out by “Iran-backed terrorist militias” from inside Iraqi territory, said the ministry’s spokesman, Turki al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki emphasized that Saudi Arabia has the right to defend itself and its facilities. The Kingdom also reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place.” The ministry did not initially provide further details on possible damage or injuries. So far, no group from Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack. The government in Baghdad also did not comment initially.

The Foreign Ministry in Riyadh condemned the attack and called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary steps to prevent Iraqi territory from being used as a launching pad for attacks.

Huthi Militia Claims Responsibility for the Attack

Shortly thereafter, the Houthi militia in Yemen claimed responsibility for drone attacks on several oil infrastructure targets in Saudi Arabia. The militia stated that the targets were “sensitive points” for the supply and transport of crude oil from the eastern part of the country to the port city of Janbu on the Red Sea. The attack was a response to the intrusion of Saudi drones into Yemeni airspace, the statement continued. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Just last Saturday, following Saudi attacks on their positions, the Houthi militia claimed responsibility for an attack on Saudi Arabia. Dozens of rockets and drones reportedly struck facilities belonging to the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia came under repeated attack as early as the first weeks of the war with Iran. The attacks originated both from pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and from Iran itself.