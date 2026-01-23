A ship owned by a Saudi Arabian shipping company was attacked in the Red Sea. According to the captain, the ship was struck by an unknown projectile that caused a fire, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported. No one was injured.

An official from the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Traffic (TGA) told the official news agency SPA that the fire broke out in the bow of the “Encelia” and that the crew was safe. The attack violates international law and the principle of safe passage for merchant ships. According to the UKMTO, the incident occurred just under 130 kilometers southwest of the coastal town of Al-Shukaik in Saudi Arabia.

Around the same time, the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen announced that it had attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers that had violated the “blockade” it had declared in the Red Sea. This was reported by the Saba news agency, which is controlled by the militia. Rockets, cruise missiles, and drones were reportedly used. Fires broke out on both ships, and about ten ships were reportedly forced to turn back.

Militia Announces "Ban on Shipping" for Saudi Arabia

On Monday, the Houthis announced a “blockade” against Saudi Arabian ships—about a week after a new confrontation with the neighboring kingdom, which has been at war with the militia for more than ten years. A “ban on shipping” is now in effect for Saudi Arabia, said Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari. However, he did not specify in which waters the ban would apply.

In Yemen, the Houthis control primarily the northern part of the country and large sections of the western coast along the Red Sea. From there, with their arsenal of missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, they can also attack ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which, together with the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world’s most important sea lanes. Due to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran War, Saudi Arabia is currently exporting a large portion of its oil via a pipeline from the east to the port of Janbu on the Red Sea.

In recent years, the Houthis have repeatedly and severely disrupted global trade with attacks in the Red Sea—in connection with the Gaza War. The maritime route from Asia through the Suez Canal to Europe passes through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait (“Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Lamentations”) off the coast of Yemen.