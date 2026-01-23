The state-owned oil company Aramco reported a surge in profits in the second quarter as a result of the war with Iran. This was due to higher prices for oil and refined fuels caused by the war.

The Saudi oil company is benefiting from a pipeline that bypasses the blocked Strait of Hormuz. (File photo)

In addition, the Saudi Arabian oil company can bypass the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by using a pipeline that runs through the country.

Profit, adjusted for one-time items, climbed by a third year-over-year to just over 125 billion riyals (27 billion francs), Saudi Aramco announced in Dhahran. The company, which has been publicly traded since 2019, thus exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Oil prices have risen sharply because Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz following attacks by the U.S. and Israel. This also drove up prices for refined products such as diesel and kerosene.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Iraq, are being forced to cut production due to attacks on production facilities and overfilled storage capacity.

Production fell significantly

Saudi Arabia, which had already ramped up its exports before the war began, rerouted part of its shipments to an alternative port on the Red Sea within a few days of the conflict’s outbreak. But now the oil company faces further risks. The Yemeni Houthi militia is attacking tankers using this route.

According to its own reports, Aramco benefited from higher prices for crude oil, fuels, and chemical products in the past quarter. However, production fell significantly compared with both the previous quarter and the same period last year—in part because the company’s facilities were attacked and damaged in the course of the conflict.