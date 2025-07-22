Savers have to make do with ever lower interest rates. (symbolic image) sda

Interest rates on savings accounts in Switzerland have fallen significantly. According to a study by the online comparison service Moneyland, the brief high in savings interest rates is over.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Saving is now even less worthwhile than before.

Savers currently receive an average interest rate of 0.18 percent.

However, some banks are more profitable than others. Show more

On average, savers currently receive an interest rate of 0.18 percent on their savings account balances, as Moneyland announced on Tuesday. The conditions of around 150 savings accounts from Swiss banks were included in the analysis.

This means that the short, almost three-year phase of slightly higher interest rates is over again. The average interest rate on savings accounts last peaked in spring 2024 at 0.82 percent, after falling to 0.05 percent in fall 2022.

At that time, you only received 50 centimes interest per year for a balance of 1,000 francs. With rising inflation and the corresponding increase in key interest rates by the SNB, interest rates subsequently rose again.

Big differences

In its current analysis, Moneyland points to the major differences between the individual banks. The yield on the best interest-bearing accounts is at least twice as high as the average.

It is therefore up to you to invest your savings with other banks. However, it is also important to consider the possible disadvantages of certain offers. This is because higher interest rates are often associated with restrictions on the availability of the money.