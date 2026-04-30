116 double-decker trains are to be delivered, with an option for 84 more vehicles. Siemens Mobility

SBB and Siemens have signed the contract for 116 new double-decker S-Bahn trains. After a legal dispute, the billion-euro order has now been definitively awarded.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB and Siemens Mobility Switzerland have sealed the billion-euro contract for new trains.

The order is worth up to two billion Swiss francs and includes the delivery of 116 six-car Desiro DoSto trains as well as an option for 84 additional vehicles.

The unsuccessful Swiss train manufacturer Stadler had previously withdrawn an appeal against the award of the contract.

Although the car bodies of the trains will be manufactured in Germany, part of the added value will remain in Switzerland, according to Siemens. Show more

On Thursday, SBB and Siemens Mobility Switzerland signed the contract for the delivery of new trains for the Zurich S-Bahn and Western Switzerland, as Siemens announced. The order is worth up to two billion Swiss francs. The agreement includes 116 six-car Desiro DoSto trains and an option for 84 additional vehicles.

This means that the procurement is now formally signed and sealed. Competitor Stadler Rail had previously withdrawn an appeal against the award, making the award to Siemens legally binding, as SBB announced at the beginning of April.

More space from 2031

The new trains are to be deployed from 2031. A total of 95 vehicles are planned for the Zurich S-Bahn and 21 for western Switzerland. With around 540 seats, they will offer significantly more capacity than the first-generation models they will replace. According to the railroad companies, passengers will have ten percent more seats and 30 percent more standing room in future.

Siemens says it is using environmentally friendly production processes. The car bodies are made from special, CO2-reduced aluminum. In addition, heat pumps and intelligent energy management are designed to reduce power consumption.

According to Siemens, part of the added value will remain in Switzerland: while the car bodies will be built in Germany, project management, testing and commissioning will take place here. Siemens employs around 6000 people in Switzerland and is currently investing 110 million Swiss francs in a new campus in Wallisellen ZH.

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