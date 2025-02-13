SBB Cargo is cutting 80 jobs by the end of 2025. (Archive image). sda

SBB Cargo is cutting around 80 full-time jobs by the end of the current year. SBB confirmed this information from the SEV trade union on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

SBB Cargo is planning to cut around 80 full-time jobs by the end of this year. SBB confirmed this information from the SEV trade union on Thursday. The reason given for this step was the further deterioration in freight transport results last year.

Despite these cost-cutting measures, SBB, the trade unions and staff associations have agreed a pay rise of 1.5 percent for 2025. All SBB and SBB Cargo employees with a collective employment contract will benefit from this. 0.8 percent of the wage bill is earmarked for general wage increases and 0.7 percent for individual wage measures. In addition, employees will receive a one-off bonus in January 2025: CHF 500 for a workload of 50 percent or more and CHF 250 for a workload of less than 50 percent.

These measures take into account both the inflation situation and SBB's financial situation. In addition to SBB, the SEV, Transfair, VSLF and KVöV negotiating groups were involved in the negotiations.