SBB closed its last manually operated barrier 30 years ago - Gallery In 1953, a railroad guard operates the crank at the level crossing near Faoug in the canton of Vaud to manually close the barrier at the guarded level crossing. Image: Keystone The newly renovated level crossing near Meiringen in 1961 following an accident that claimed five lives. Image: Keystone A red arrow crosses a road in the canton of Bern in 1953. Image: Keystone The Tour de Suisse also had to wait when the barriers were closed. Here in 1952 on the first stage from Payerne to Martigny. Image: Keystone According to the Federal Office of Transport, 97 percent of around 4,400 Swiss level crossings today meet the legal safety standards. (archive picture) Image: Keystone SBB closed its last manually operated barrier 30 years ago - Gallery In 1953, a railroad guard operates the crank at the level crossing near Faoug in the canton of Vaud to manually close the barrier at the guarded level crossing. Image: Keystone The newly renovated level crossing near Meiringen in 1961 following an accident that claimed five lives. Image: Keystone A red arrow crosses a road in the canton of Bern in 1953. Image: Keystone The Tour de Suisse also had to wait when the barriers were closed. Here in 1952 on the first stage from Payerne to Martigny. Image: Keystone According to the Federal Office of Transport, 97 percent of around 4,400 Swiss level crossings today meet the legal safety standards. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

30 years ago, SBB closed the last manually operated barrier in Switzerland in Wangen an der Aare BE. However, not all level crossings on the Swiss rail network have been modernized.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On August 17, 1995 at 12.12 p.m., the time had come: SBB closed the barriers at post 13 l west of Wangen station on the Jura south foot line for the last time. This marked the end of almost 150 years of barrier posts.

At that time, there were still four female train guards on duty in Wangen. They were no longer needed: After 13 years of planning, the main crossing was replaced by a bypass with an underpass, and a field path was secured with an automatic barrier system.

In the pioneering days of the railroad, the railroad lines were not yet secured with automatic signals. At the secured level crossings, a track attendant had to close the barriers and signal the locomotive driver that the track was clear. This required a large number of staff. At the beginning, there were 17 linesmen working on the only 21-kilometre-long and second-oldest railroad line in Switzerland between Basel and Sissach.

Mainly barrier attendants

In the 80s of the century before last, the functions of line attendant and barrier attendant were separated. This was mainly for financial reasons. In 1885, a track attendant on the Swiss Central Railway earned 1,100 francs a year, while a barrier attendant earned 360 francs. As a result, the barriers were mostly operated by women, often by the track attendant's wife.

Around 1920, the SBB employed around 2200 barrier attendants on its network. After that, the number of locally operated barrier posts was steadily reduced for safety and financial reasons. The posts were either replaced by automatic barriers or by underpasses. In 1971, however, there were still 307 barrier posts in operation. In 1990, there were still seven and finally none after 1995.

No more unsecured SBB crossings since 2015

At the beginning of 2015, SBB announced that it had renovated all dangerous level crossings. There are no more unsecured level crossings on its network. SBB had thus complied with a federal requirement.

There are currently around 4,400 level crossings in Switzerland. According to the Federal Office of Transport (FOT), 97 percent of them meet the legal requirements. The degree of safety measures is "dependent on the intensity of road traffic, visibility conditions and the operating mode of the railroad", writes the FOT on its website.

Since the turn of the millennium, around 2,600 level crossings have been renovated or removed. Around 4315 level crossings currently comply with the law. According to the FOT, the procedures for the last level crossings still to be renovated are underway.