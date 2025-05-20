SBB Cargo is cutting 65 full-time jobs and closing combined transport terminals. Dietikon ZH (pictured) will remain as one of two terminals. (archive picture) Keystone

SBB Cargo Switzerland announced the reduction of 65 full-time positions on Tuesday. Two thirds will be cut in Ticino and one third in German-speaking Switzerland. The division employs 2250 people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The background to the cutbacks is the loss-making "Combined Transport" business. SBB is completely eliminating the east-west axis in this area, as announced on Tuesday morning. The connection through the Alps will be retained, and containers will be transported by rail between Dietikon ZH and Stabio TI. Before and after that, they will be transported by road. The changes are in line with the new "Suisse Cargo Logistics" concept.

According to Alexander Muhm, Head of Freight Traffic at SBB, this route is in high demand. In future, one train with eleven wagons will run northbound and one southbound every day.

12 million franc deficit per year

The move also means the end for eight terminals in Basel, Oensingen SO, Gossau SG, Widnau SG, Renens VD, St. Triphon VD, Cadenazzo TI and Lugano TI. If the new concept proves successful and express routes and suitable terminal infrastructure are built, the east-west axis could possibly be reactivated.

Combined transport generates an annual deficit of around CHF 12 million - with a turnover of CHF 18 million. Only 50 employees work in this area, and they are likely to be severely affected by the cutbacks. However, SBB has not yet announced exact figures.

SBB expects that 70 more trucks will be on the roads every day as a result of the cutbacks. This low figure shows how little the service has been used "We are in one-to-one competition with the road in this area," Muhm told the media. However, SBB was not competitive and the previous model was too expensive.

Redundancies as an exception

Locomotive and shunting staff as well as technical control personnel are affected by the job cuts. Dismissals should remain the exception, and transfers within SBB should also be possible. SBB is also relying on early retirement and natural fluctuation.

It is clear that employees over the age of 58 will remain in the company in accordance with the collective labor agreement, as will all train drivers. Negotiations will continue until the end of the year. Only then will it be known how many people will be made redundant.

Despite the cutbacks, "we are committed to freight transport", emphasized Muhm. Transit is going very well and block trains are also in the black. The second problem child is the loss-making single wagonload traffic. Negotiations with customers about a price increase are pending.

SBB wants to reduce costs by CHF 60 million per year by 2033. They have cut 3000 jobs between 2019 and 2024. 35,500 people are employed by SBB. SBB Cargo Switzerland is to stand on its own two feet financially according to federal guidelines.