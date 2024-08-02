An SBB Eurocity train has been hit by a tree in Germany. Bild: Keystone

An SBB Eurocity train was traveling in southern Germany when it was suddenly hit by a tree. Luckily, nobody was injured. The train was even able to continue its journey an hour later.

An SBB Eurocity train was hit by a tree in Aichstetten in southern Germany today, Friday. None of the 300 or so passengers were injured. The tree became wedged in the train. After a good hour, the train was able to continue its journey.

SBB spokesman Moritz Weisskopf confirmed a corresponding report by the news agency dpa at the request of Keystone-SDA. SBB had also received this information from Deutsche Bahn.

No rail replacement service necessary

The SBB Eurocity was on its way from Munich to Zurich when it was hit by the tree near Aichstetten in south-eastern Baden-Württemberg. The fire department cut the train free, according to a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman. Buses had originally been ordered to get the passengers out of the train. However, this was no longer necessary.

The "Schwäbische Zeitung" had initially reported online. The report states that the incident occurred during a thunderstorm.

