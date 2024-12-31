SBB is looking down the tube: there was an error in the European ranking. KEYSTONE

An error in the price calculation has caused SBB to drop from second to eleventh place in the European rail rankings. The NGO that compiled the ranking had mistakenly used half-fare tariffs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The NGO Transport and Environment (T&E) made a mistake when ranking Europe's best railroads with SBB.

The half-fare prices were used in the evaluation. In reality, however, the SBB scored much worse with the normal prices.

Instead of second place, the Swiss only came eleventh. Show more

At the beginning of December, an NGO caused a stir with the news that Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) was the second best railroad company in Europe. Only Trenitalia scored better, as it offered excellent value for money. However, SBB's high ranking was viewed skeptically by many at the time.

Now it turns out that the NGO Transport and Environment (T&E) made a mistake in its assessment, as reported by "Watson". It had inadvertently included SBB's half-fare tariffs in its calculations, which led to an incorrect ranking. This error had a significant impact on the result, as ticket prices were a key component of the assessment.

Only eleventh place

As a result, SBB slipped to 11th place in the overall ranking, behind the Swedish railroad company SJ, which is not known for its punctuality. This makes SBB one of the three most expensive railroad companies in Europe.

Despite the setback in the overall ranking, SBB continues to shine in one category: it takes first place in terms of reliability. The Swiss trains are the most punctual and have the fewest breakdowns, which secures them a top position in this respect.

The NGO examined a total of 27 European rail companies in various categories, including ticket prices, special fares and discounts, reliability, booking experience, compensation policy, travel experience, night trains and bicycle policy. The error in the price calculation shows how important accurate data is for such comparisons.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.