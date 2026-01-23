SBB plans to replace its rail control system with a new digital system starting in the 2030s. This system is intended to allow more trains to operate on the rail network, SBB announced on Wednesday.

According to reports, employees at the operations centers currently monitor passenger and freight trains around the clock. To continue fulfilling this task in the future as rail traffic grows, support from modern digital systems is necessary.

This system is intended to be closely integrated with the planned digital signal boxes and the timetable system, and to comply with international standards. According to the press release, the bidding process for the procurement of the new system will begin in 2027. SBB then plans to gradually roll out the new system starting in the early 2030s.

Until the new system is introduced, the current integrated control and information system will remain in use. SBB has therefore extended its existing contract with Siemens for technical support. A budget of 280 million Swiss francs has been set as the maximum cost limit for this.