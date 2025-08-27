SBB, with its CEO Vincent Ducrot, will present its half-year figures on Wednesday. (archive picture) Keystone

Due to tight finances, SBB is planning to lease up to 40 high-speed trains for international transportation from the 2030s.

The multi-current trains are to be used for international connections from the 2030s.

SBB is planning to lease up to 40 high-speed trains. The reason for this is the railroad company's tight financial situation, as an SBB spokesperson said in an interview with Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) on Wednesday.

"The purchase has not yet been completely ruled out," said media spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen on the SRF program "Heute Morgen". However, the focus is on leasing these 40 trains.

The idea is that there are several contracts: On the one hand with the train manufacturer and on the other with the lessor. With the train manufacturer, SBB also wants to determine exactly what the trains should look like, as Thommen said. SBB would then lease these trains from the lessor.

The railroad company had already announced in March that the leasing of high-speed trains - i.e. the use of trains for a fee without having to buy them - was an option. There was talk of a 15-year operating lease contract.

International connections

The multi-current high-speed trains envisaged by SBB in the spring could come into service in the 2030s. They are intended for international connections, for example to Italy and France, as SBB announced at the time. Destinations such as Barcelona or London would also be possible.

SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot will present the rail company's half-year figures in Bern on Wednesday. The further development of international passenger transport will also be a topic at the media conference scheduled for this purpose.