One of three steel structures of the Fluhmühle Reuss Bridge from 1920 is lifted off with a crawler crane for renovation work and then transported away. Keystone

SBB is tackling the repair of the Reuss bridge in Lucerne. Three bridge elements, each weighing 185 tons, have to be lifted ashore and refurbished on the bank.

SBB has started work on repairing the Fluhmühle Reuss Bridge in Lucerne. Three bridge elements are being lifted ashore for renovation and refurbished on the banks.

The 144-metre-long and 6.3-metre-wide Reuss bridge is part of the Zurich-Zug-Lucerne line. It was opened in 1921 and last renovated in 1987, as the SBB announced on its website.

The rust protection of the single-track bridge, which is used by 200 trains a day, needs to be renewed. A total renovation is necessary to guarantee the safety of the listed bridge. According to the SBB, the bridge should be able to be used for another 50 years after the renovation.

For the work, a platform will be built on the right bank of the Reuss to lift the 185-ton bridge elements. This will require trees to be felled and the bank to be filled in. After the work, the area will be planted and ecologically improved, explained the SBB.

It is not possible to carry out maintenance work on the bridge while the railroad is in operation, according to the Federal Railways. A replacement bridge will therefore be installed so that train services can continue almost without restrictions.

Construction work began in March 2024 and is expected to last until fall 2027. SBB anticipates costs of around 15.3 million Swiss francs.