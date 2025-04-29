Due to the constant delays of trains from Germany, SBB is pulling the ripcord on two connections. They end in Basel and passengers have to change trains. (Archive image). Keystone

SBB is shortening two German train connections: EC7 from Hamburg and EC9 from Dortmund will now terminate as scheduled in Basel, where travelers will have to change trains. This should reduce delays on the Swiss network.

Due to the constant delays of trains from Germany, SBB is pulling the ripcord on two connections: From today, Tuesday, the trains from Hamburg (EC7) and Dortmund (EC9), which are supposed to continue to Interlaken Ost and Zurich, will terminate in Basel.

Passengers will have to change trains at Basel SBB station to continue their journey. In the past, trains with delays of more than 20 minutes were already taken out of service in Basel. What is new is that the end of the journey in Basel SBB is fixed until at least the next timetable change in mid-December.

On the return journey from Zurich and Interlaken via Basel to Germany, passengers can continue to rely on through trains: The EC6 and EC8 connections will start there as before - on time. The route is already served by Swiss trains.

According to SBB, more than 40 direct trains connect destinations in Germany and Switzerland every day, most of which run without a scheduled change in Basel. Depending on the destination, many trains also run via Schaffhausen or Bregenz on Lake Constance.