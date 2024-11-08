Florence is not only worth a trip for its cathedral: from 2026, SBB will be traveling directly to the Italian city. KEYSTONE

From 2026, direct train connections will be offered from Zurich to Florence and Livorno. SBB and Trenitalia are expanding their cooperation and introducing a new Eurocity train.

From 2026, passengers will be able to travel directly from Zurich to Florence and Livorno. These new connections are part of the expanded cooperation between SBB and Trenitalia, which was recently announced. A new Eurocity train connecting the two countries will also be introduced as part of this partnership.

In addition to the new connections to Florence and Livorno, there will also be another train connection from Zurich to Milan and Venice from 2026. This expansion was announced in an SBB press release.

Additional Eurocity connections will run between Switzerland and Italy from 2026. Archive image: Keystone

The long-standing partnership between Trenitalia and SBB, which began in 2009, was recently renewed with the signing of a "Cooperation Agreement" at Milano Centrale station. This cooperation has proven to be successful, as 30 million passengers have already been transported between Italy and Switzerland.

Extended cooperation

SBB and Trenitalia have extended their cooperation to offer travelers even more comfort and flexibility. The introduction of the new Eurocity train is a further step in this direction. The new connections will make traveling between Switzerland and Italy even more attractive and easier.

Since the start of the partnership in 2009, the two railroad companies have transported an impressive 30 million passengers between the two countries. This figure underlines the success of the cooperation and the importance of the new train connections for the future of international rail transport.

