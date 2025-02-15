It's going downhill at SBB sda

SBB Cargo wants to massively increase prices. The situation escalated at a meeting with major customers, and now the rail company is being heavily criticized.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB Cargo increases wagonload prices by up to 300 percent in some cases

Customers such as ACTS criticize the procedure as extortionate and back away from SBB

SBB cuts 80 jobs and plans further drastic savings by 2030 Show more

A meeting between SBB management and important customers from the transport and business world, including Holcim and Nestlé, led to a major scandal. The background to this was the massive price increases at SBB Cargo, which were vehemently rejected by shippers. Transport Minister Albert Rösti was called in by the customers because they feared for rail freight transport in Switzerland.

According to theNZZ, the atmosphere at the meeting was tense. In particular, the appearance of SBB Cargo boss Alexander Muhm caused displeasure. He categorically rejected negotiations with a smaller customer and issued an ultimatum to others: anyone who fails to reach an agreement on prices by the end of March will have to reckon with discontinued journeys. SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot kept a low profile - according to the report, his silence caused irritation.

Center President Gerhard Pfister, who represented the cement industry, finally burst his collar. He accused the SBB management of arrogance. Frank Furrer, former head of the Association of the Shipping Industry, even spoke of unprecedented treatment of customers.

SBB Cargo cuts 80 jobs

Daniel Zumkehr, Managing Director of the transport company ACTS, was particularly drastic. He told the NZZ newspaper: "What SBB Cargo is doing borders on blackmail." Customers would hardly have time to adjust to the massive price increases.

SBB Cargo justifies the increases with years of losses and high costs in wagonload traffic. According to spokesman Moritz Weisskopf, the prices in this area do not cover costs. The average price increase is 20 percent, but in individual cases it can be up to 300 percent. ACTS is already examining alternatives to SBB, similar to Coop with Railcare.

The reduction of 80 jobs at SBB Cargo this year is causing further displeasure. Around 20 percent of the workforce is to be cut by 2030. The rail union SEV and several companies doubt the sustainability of this strategy and fear a creeping reduction of the WLV network. The future of SBB Cargo is in doubt.