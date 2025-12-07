Scaffolding on high-rise building in Zurich-Oerlikon threatens to collapse - Gallery The scaffolding on the high-rise building in Zurich-Oerlikon is unstable and could collapse. Image: Keystone The scaffolding on the Zurich high-rise has already collapsed in certain places. Image: Keystone Scaffolding on high-rise building in Zurich-Oerlikon threatens to collapse - Gallery The scaffolding on the high-rise building in Zurich-Oerlikon is unstable and could collapse. Image: Keystone The scaffolding on the Zurich high-rise has already collapsed in certain places. Image: Keystone

Around 80 meters of scaffolding on a high-rise building in Zurich-Oerlikon is threatening to collapse. Parts of the scaffolding have already collapsed.

In Zurich-Oerlikon, an approximately 80-meter-high scaffolding on a high-rise building has become unstable and partially collapsed.

No one has been injured so far.

The police cordoned off part of Hagenholzstrasse in Zurich's district 11 Show more

A spokeswoman for the Zurich city police confirmed a "Blick" report and the corresponding police operation on Sunday evening at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The police spokeswoman said that the first step was to try to relieve the strain on the unstable scaffolding by clearing away material standing on it. It has already collapsed in certain places.

Scaffolding is being monitored

The police closed off part of Hagenholzstrasse in Zurich's District 11 and set up a detour. "It's all cordoned off," said a Blick reader. She is investigating how this incident could have happened. No one has been injured so far.

The scaffolding, which is in danger of collapsing, is being monitored throughout the night. The scaffolded high-rise building is still under construction and no one is living in it.