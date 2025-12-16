At train stations, supposedly helpless tourists are trying to trick their victims. Gemini @blue News

A new scam is currently doing the rounds at mobility hubs such as train stations and airports. Good-naturedness is punished mercilessly.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "stranded traveler scam" exploits the helpfulness of travelers at train stations and airports by pretending to be in financial distress and demanding cash.

The repayment is simulated using a manipulated banking app that only shows a successful transfer confirmation, while the money is never actually transferred.

Victims often lose three to four-figure sums. The police urgently warn against handing over cash to strangers. Show more

The current warning from the German police is based on an increase in the number of cases, the extent of which is illustrated by the recent example at Nuremberg Central Station. A 19-year-old passenger fell victim to the new scam there in November. A stranger feigned an acute emergency. He had lost money and ID cards.

He persuaded the young woman to hand over 1000 euros in cash at a machine after assuring her that he would transfer the sum to her on his cell phone in front of her. The decisive mechanism of the scam lies in the subsequent staging of the repayment. The perpetrators carry out the transaction in front of the victim and present a digital booking confirmation.

However, this confirmation is fictitious. It comes from a manipulated banking app that merely creates the appearance of a real transfer on the smartphone. The Federal Police confirm that the case in Nuremberg is not an isolated incident, but part of a series of so-called "stranded traveler scams".

Urgent and friendly

The term "stranded traveler scam" or "stranded tourist scam" describes a form of fraud that primarily occurs in places of high frequency and mobility: train stations, airports and central tourist areas. The approach is psychologically clever. The perpetrators usually appear serious, friendly and inconspicuous. Their plight is credibly staged in order to trigger an emotional and helpful reaction.

The aim is always to steal three to four-figure sums of cash. As soon as the victim has handed over the money, the supposed online money transfer is simulated with the fake app to seal the transaction. Under the pretext of time pressure or the urgency of their situation, the fraudsters then make a hasty exit. It goes without saying that the promised money will never reach the victim's account. There is often a time delay before the fraud is realized.

This is how the authorities warn

The police in several German federal states have issued urgent warnings about this perfidious scam. The investigators' main prevention recommendation is never to hand over large sums of cash to unknown persons in emergency situations. If in doubt, the police should always be called immediately to verify the authenticity of an emergency situation.

The geographical extent of the phenomenon underlines its relevance. Cases have also been documented in Austria. Similar incidents have been reported in Vienna, where a fraudster posed as a robbed tourist in the city center and scammed large sums of money for his alleged trip home. No cases have yet been reported in Switzerland.