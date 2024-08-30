Electricity will be more expensive in Schaffhausen. Symbolbild: Keystone

Electricity will be more expensive in the canton of Schaffhausen in 2025. Electricity prices in the Swiss supply area of Elektrizitätswerk des Kantons Schaffhausen (EKS) will rise by 7.3 percent across all segments in the basic supply.

This was announced by the EKS on Friday evening. For an average household with an annual consumption of 4,500 kilowatt hours, this means additional costs of CHF 9.7 per month.

The EKS justifies the increase with the procurement costs for electricity and high investments in the electricity grid. With regard to the procurement costs, it states that customers will receive electricity in 2025 that was purchased in the years 2022 to 2024. This also includes expensive tranches from the time of the energy crisis.

