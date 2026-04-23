The elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler has earned more in the first quarter. (archive picture) Keystone

Although elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler only grew slightly in the first quarter of 2026, its profitability improved significantly. The targets for the current year have been confirmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the reporting currency, the Swiss franc, sales fell by 5.1 percent to CHF 2.59 billion, as the Central Swiss company announced on Thursday. In local currencies, however, it rose by 1.7 percent. All regions contributed to this growth, with the exception of the problem child China.

The operating profit EBIT rose by 2.4 percent to 337 million. The operating margin thus improved significantly to 13.0 from 12.0 in the previous year. At the bottom line, net profit increased by 1.9 percent to 262 million. The improvement in profitability is a result of operational efficiency gains, effects of the pricing policy and changes in the product mix, it said.

The "strong operating momentum" continued in the first quarter, CEO Paolo Compagna was quoted as saying. "Despite the volatile macroeconomic environment, we continue to pursue our goal of accelerating profitable growth and are encouraged by the positive reactions of our customers to the new products and solutions."

Modernizations are booming

The basis for future results shrank slightly in the first quarter. Incoming orders fell by 4.1 percent to 2.83 billion Swiss francs. In local currencies, however, there was an increase of 2.8 percent.

According to the information provided, the new installations business remained stable despite headwinds in China. The modernization and service business, on the other hand, saw a significant upturn.

Schindler's figures fell short of analysts' expectations (AWP consensus) in terms of growth, but significantly exceeded them in terms of margin.

The targets for the year as a whole were confirmed. Schindler is still targeting sales growth in the low to mid single-digit range in local currencies and an EBIT margin of 13 percent.