Schindler has landed a prestigious modernization contract in New York. The Lucerne-based elevator manufacturer is upgrading 31 elevators in the General Motors Building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The 50-story, 215-meter-tall General Motors Building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is located directly on the southeast corner of Central Park. (File photo)

The 50-story skyscraper stands directly at the southeast corner of Central Park and occupies an entire city block between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Completed in 1968, the office building is one of New York City’s most famous landmarks.

As part of the project, the elevators—including the original machinery and key mechanical components—will be completely replaced, Schindler announced on Wednesday. In addition, the Port destination-call system will be installed. This system is designed to reduce wait times and enhance safety, in part by providing controlled access to individual floors. The contract value was not disclosed.