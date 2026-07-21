Schindler, a manufacturer of elevators and escalators, reported slightly lower revenue in the second quarter of 2026 but increased its profitability. The company has reaffirmed its annual targets.

Although elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler saw a slight decline in revenue in the second quarter, it managed to increase its profitability. Schindler also secured more orders. (File photo)

Revenue fell by 0.7 percent to 2.74 billion Swiss francs between April and June, the company announced on Tuesday. In local currencies, however, there was a slight increase of 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, new orders rose slightly. They increased by 1.0 percent to 2.97 billion Swiss francs, representing a 2.9 percent increase on a currency-adjusted basis.

Improved Profitability

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by 1.9 percent to 379 million Swiss francs in the second quarter. The corresponding margin was 13.9 percent, up from 13.5 percent in the same period a year earlier. Net income grew by 2.2 percent to 280 million Swiss francs. According to the company, the improvements were driven by gains in operational efficiency, changes in the product mix, and price increases.

Overall, revenue fell by 2.9 percent to 5.33 billion Swiss francs in the first half of the year. Order intake fell by 1.6 percent to 5.79 billion. At the same time, adjusted EBIT climbed by 2.4 percent to 722 million, and net income rose by 2.1 percent to 542 million Swiss francs.

Based on the figures reported, Schindler slightly exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by AWP in terms of order intake and EBIT, but fell slightly short in terms of revenue.

Goals Confirmed

Management confirmed the targets set for the full year 2026, “barring any unexpected events.” Accordingly, the company continues to aim for revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit range in local currencies and an EBIT margin of around 13 percent.