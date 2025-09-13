As a composer, he also wrote and produced songs for other artists. Archivbild: dpa

In recent years, the former "Hitparade" favorite had largely withdrawn from the public eye. Now Andreas Martin has died at the age of 72.

The pop singer Andreas Martin is dead. The 72-year-old died early Saturday morning in Neunkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, as his manager Joseph Thomann confirmed to dpa. The funeral is to take place at the beginning of October in an intimate circle. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

Andreas Martin enjoyed great success in the 1980s and 90s with songs such as "Deine Flügel fangen Feuer", "Du bist alles" and "Amore Mio". The Berlin-born singer became known to a wide audience in particular through appearances on the ZDF "Hitparade". As a composer, he also wrote and produced songs for other artists such as Wolfgang Petry and Engelbert.

In recent years, the singer had largely withdrawn from the public eye. The suicide of his wife Julijana at the age of 64 in 2017 plunged Andreas Martin into a deep hole. Music was out of the question for Andreas at the time, the pain of this incomprehensible loss was too deep. His last album "Hier in dem Moment" was released in 2023.