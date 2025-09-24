A teacher's comment about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk rocks a school board meeting in the US state of Maine. What began as an ordinary meeting ended with a police intervention.

In Lincoln in the US state of Maine, a school board meeting got out of hand. The reason was a discussion about a teacher who had been suspended due to controversial statements about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Several residents used the meeting to voice criticism.

The police had to intervene

When influencer Tim Bodnar spoke, an argument broke out with members of the council. One board member knocked Bodnar's cell phone out of his hand. The police then had to intervene and the meeting was broken off. The incident is now being investigated.

If you want to see how the situation unfolded, watch the video.

