Suspension of a teacher at Ursprung School board meeting escalates after Charlie Kirk comment

Luna Pauli

24.9.2025

A teacher's comment about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk rocks a school board meeting in the US state of Maine. What began as an ordinary meeting ended with a police intervention.

24.09.2025, 20:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A school board meeting in Lincoln, Maine, has escalated.
  • A teacher had previously been suspended after posting a controversial comment online about murdered activist Charlie Kirk.
  • During the meeting, a board member knocked a critic's cell phone out of his hand.
  • The police intervened and the meeting was ended.
Show more

In Lincoln in the US state of Maine, a school board meeting got out of hand. The reason was a discussion about a teacher who had been suspended due to controversial statements about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Several residents used the meeting to voice criticism.

The police had to intervene

When influencer Tim Bodnar spoke, an argument broke out with members of the council. One board member knocked Bodnar's cell phone out of his hand. The police then had to intervene and the meeting was broken off. The incident is now being investigated.

If you want to see how the situation unfolded, watch the video.

