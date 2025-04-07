Due to a threat situation in Duisburg, all secondary and comprehensive schools in the city will remain closed on Monday. (symbolic image) dpa

Worrying news for many parents and children in Duisburg in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia: All comprehensive and secondary schools will remain closed due to a threatening situation. The reason: several threatening letters.

Due to a threat situation in Duisburg, all secondary and comprehensive schools in the city will remain closed at the beginning of the week. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Duisburg police headquarters to the German Press Agency on Sunday evening. Distance learning will take place at the affected schools today as a substitute. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported this.

According to the police, a letter with "threatening and right-wing extremist statements" had already been received by the school management of the Gesamtschule-Mitte on Friday. The unknown sender had announced criminal acts for this Monday at the educational institution, it said. The Duisburg state security department immediately began an investigation.

On Sunday, the same school then received another letter with threatening content, which also affected 13 other schools in the city, the police explained. "Experts from the Duisburg State Security Office came to the conclusion that the announced acts cannot be assumed to be serious as part of the overall assessment of the current situation."

Classroom teaching suspended for security reasons

Nevertheless, safety precautions were taken as a precaution. After internal consultation, the district government has decided to suspend in-person classes at the schools concerned, the police wrote. "In order to further minimize a possible residual risk, the Duisburg police will carry out educational and presence measures directly at the schools on 7 April."

News of the school closures quickly made the rounds in the city of 500,000 inhabitants. Some schools posted information on their websites about the threat situation and the cancellation of face-to-face lessons. Instead, there will be lessons in distance learning format, they said.

Face-to-face lessons at grammar schools

At Duisburg grammar schools, however, face-to-face lessons will take place as planned. An email from a Duisburg grammar school to parents, which was obtained by dpa, states: "There is - as of Sunday 6 April, 8.45 pm - a threat situation that applies to all secondary and comprehensive schools in Duisburg - but not to grammar schools." And: "You, dear parents, decide for yourself whether you leave your child at home tomorrow."

One grammar school in Duisburg announced that it would be closing. According to the St. Hildegardis-Gymnasium website, there will be distance learning for all pupils.

Student representatives react with concern

The district student council sent an email late in the evening saying that parents and students at the grammar and secondary schools in Duisburg, which have not yet been affected, were concerned. "Grammar schools in Duisburg are often located in the immediate vicinity of comprehensive or secondary schools," said district school spokesperson Florim Iseini. He has received many concerned messages. "It is therefore of the utmost importance that parents and pupils remain calm and that the authorities allow the remaining types of school to close tomorrow for safety reasons."

Amok threats only recently

Last month, there were amok threats at two grammar schools in Duisburg. The police identified three schoolgirls as suspects. The girls are said to have left a threat in a girls' toilet at a grammar school, as the police announced at the end of March. A similar threat was later discovered in the girls' toilet of another secondary school.

The Duisburg public prosecutor's office considers the lettering to be a disturbance of the public peace. It is unclear whether the three students investigated are also responsible for the second threat.