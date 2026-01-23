In nine cantons, elementary schools will start the new school year on Monday. As school begins, thousands of children will make their way to kindergarten or school for the first time. The nationwide “Safe Walk to School” campaign is based on the slogan “Look – Brake – Stop.”

In nine cantons in German-speaking Switzerland, elementary schools will start the new school year on Monday. (File photo)

The new school year begins on August 10 in the cantons of Aargau, Bern, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Glarus, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Schwyz, and Thurgau, as specified in the school vacation schedule published by the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Education.

In the canton of Bern, the school year begins for 10,250 children in the German-speaking part of the canton—and on August 17 in the French-speaking part. In total, approximately 119,500 children and adolescents are expected to start the new school year in elementary school. According to figures released Wednesday by the Bern Department of Education and Culture, there were approximately 118,650 students last year.

In the French-speaking part of the canton, just under 8,700 students attend elementary school; last year, the figure was 9,400. The decline is due in particular to the city of Moutier’s transfer from the canton of Bern to the canton of Jura.

According to the canton, approximately 28,500 children and adolescents are starting school in Basel-Stadt, including 1,715 first-graders entering elementary school.

In all nine cantons, as the school year begins, many children are heading off to kindergarten or school for the first time. The police are patrolling the routes to kindergarten and school and are urging all road users to be especially careful.

Tips for Drivers

According to the police, children perceive traffic differently than adults. They are not yet able to reliably judge speeds and distances. In addition, they are more easily distracted and may act spontaneously. Adult road users, as well as parents, should therefore take responsibility and set a good example.

When crossing the street, children should follow this rule: “Wait, look, listen, walk.” But what can drivers do to protect children? The mnemonic “Look – Brake – Stop” succinctly summarizes the most important behavioral tips for drivers. It is at the heart of the nationwide “Safe Way to School” campaign organized by the Swiss Road Safety Fund (FVS) and the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).