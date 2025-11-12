  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Two offenses within six months Schwyz priest gets caught again - now it's going to be really expensive

Dominik Müller

12.11.2025

A priest from central Schwyz was caught during a routine check.
A priest from central Schwyz was caught during a routine check.
KEYSTONE/Christian Merz (Symbolbild)

A priest is caught for drunk driving in the canton of Schwyz and his driving license is taken away. But he gets back in the car - and now has to dig deep into his pockets.

12.11.2025, 14:26

12.11.2025, 14:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A priest from central Schwyz was caught twice in the space of six months by the Schwyz cantonal police.
  • On May 16, he was unable to produce his driver's license during a traffic stop.
  • This was because his license had previously been revoked for drunk driving.
  • The conditional sentence imposed for this was revoked. The priest must now pay a total of CHF 15,000 for both incidents. Reason: risk of repetition.
Show more

A priest from the canton of Schwyz has been severely punished for driving without a license, which had recently been revoked indefinitely by the police. The driver was caught drunk during the Advent season last year.

However, the man got behind the wheel again - and was caught. During a traffic check on 16 May on a main road in the inner part of the canton, he was unable to produce a ticket.

This less than pious act is now costing the man dearly, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" reports. According to the report, the public prosecutor's office has revoked the conditional sentence he received earlier in the year for drunk driving.

The offending pastor must pay a fine for both incidents and must also pay the costs of the proceedings - a total of CHF 15,000, otherwise he faces a substitute prison sentence of 120 days.

"I have already paid the fine"

The public prosecutor's office is therefore taking a tough line. The reasoning can be found in the now published penalty order: "Based on his behavior, it must be assumed that he will commit further crimes."

He has learned his lesson, he tells the newspaper. Now he only uses public transport. "I've already paid the fine," he assures the newspaper.

More on the topic

Series of accidents in Herisau. Driver rams parked car, drives on and ends up on the roof of a house

Series of accidents in HerisauDriver rams parked car, drives on and ends up on the roof of a house

Horrific accident when merging. Slow down or accelerate - how to drive wisely on a highway

Horrific accident when mergingSlow down or accelerate - how to drive wisely on a highway

Accident in Diepoldsau SG.

Accident in Diepoldsau SG"Are you out of your mind?" Driver beside himself