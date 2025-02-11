A science alliance warned the media in Bern on Tuesday of the Federal Council's plans to slow down the growth in spending on education, research and innovation. Keystone

Fewer trained specialists and less investment in research and innovation: a science alliance is warning of a reduction in funding for education and higher tuition fees. The Federal Council should revise the relief package accordingly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Austerity measures in education, research and innovation are increasing the shortage of skilled workers and harming the Swiss economy," wrote several stakeholders in the education sector in a joint statement on Tuesday. The position paper comes from Swissuniversities, the ETH Board, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences and the Swiss Innovation Agency (Innosuisse).

The reason for the concerted action is the 2027 relief package presented by the Federal Council at the end of January, which envisages cuts in funding for education, research and innovation amounting to more than CHF 460 million per year. The Federal Council emphasizes that these are not cost-cutting measures, but rather a curbed increase in expenditure.