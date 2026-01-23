A 77-year-old scooter rider died after a single-vehicle accident in Troinex, Canton of Geneva. The man had fallen last Friday and succumbed to his serious injuries in the hospital on Monday, the cantonal police reported on Wednesday.

The man had fallen last Friday and died Monday in the hospital from his serious injuries. (File photo)

The man was driving on Route de Marsillon shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the cantonal police. He veered out of his lane, struck the curb, and was seriously injured. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

A driver traveling in the opposite direction witnessed the incident and administered first aid. Two other people, who arrived at the scene one after the other, assisted him and performed CPR.

Emergency responders transported the man, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, to Geneva University Hospitals. He died there on Monday as a result of his injuries. The police accident investigation unit is now conducting an investigation under the direction of the district attorney's office.