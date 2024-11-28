This is the twelfth fatality on Geneva's roads in 2024. Symbolbild: sda

A scooter rider died in an accident on Thursday in Petit-Saconnex GE. He collided head-on with a car in the early morning.

The impact caused him and his vehicle to be thrown several meters away. The car driver came to rest against a low wall and two motorcycles. The 48-year-old scooter rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there in the early afternoon, according to the Geneva cantonal police.

To determine the circumstances of the accident, an investigation is being carried out by the Road Traffic and Accidents Brigade (BRA) under the direction of the public prosecutor's office, reports the Geneva cantonal police. Possible witnesses to this accident can contact the BRA on 022 427 64 50. This is the twelfth fatality on Geneva roads in 2024.

