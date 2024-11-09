  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Poisonous passenger in Shein parcel Scorpion in online shopping delivery stings young mother

ai-scrape

9.11.2024 - 16:36

A woman in the German city of Marburg is stung by a venomous Mediterranean scorpion while opening a Shein parcel.
A woman in the German city of Marburg is stung by a venomous Mediterranean scorpion while opening a Shein parcel.
Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A scorpion from a parcel from Chinese fashion retailer Shein stung a young mother in Germany. The incident raises questions about the safety of online orders.

09.11.2024, 16:36

09.11.2024, 16:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 25-year-old woman in the German city of Marburg is stung by a venomous Mediterranean scorpion that was included in a Shein parcel.
  • The woman receives medical treatment at Marburg University Hospital and survives the incident without serious injury, but decides not to breastfeed her baby for the time being to avoid risks.
  • Shein is concerned and promises support for the customer, while the incident raises questions about the safety of online orders.
Show more

An unexpected scare struck a 25-year-old woman in the German city of Marburg when she opened a parcel from Chinese fashion retailer Shein.

The delivery contained a highly venomous scorpion that stung the young mother in the finger. The accident takes place in Marburg. Hessischer Rundfunk is the first to report on it, writes "Bild".

The woman, who is originally from Syria, has the presence of mind to react to the attack. She cuts her own finger to let the poison bleed out and calls a neighbor for help. He kills the animal, which is later identified as a yellow Mediterranean scorpion, one of the most dangerous scorpion species.

Deceptively genuine online store. How a fake

Deceptively genuine online storeHow a fake "Mode Weber" lures customers into a trap

Shein speaks out and expresses his concern

The woman received medical treatment at Marburg University Hospital and was admitted for observation. The police brought the scorpion carcass to the hospital to help the doctors assess the risk of poisoning. Fortunately, the woman survives the incident without serious injury, although her finger swells slightly.

As a precaution, however, the young mother decides to temporarily stop breastfeeding her child to avoid any risk of transmitting the poison. The incident has prompted her to be particularly careful with future parcels.

Shopping in a luxury store in Zurich. Celebrity chef ignored, journalist served in a friendly manner

Shopping in a luxury store in ZurichCelebrity chef ignored, journalist served in a friendly manner

Fashion retailer Shein has expressed its concern about the incident and emphasized that the customer's well-being is its top priority. In a press release, the company explains that it is seeking contact with the victim to offer support and wish her a speedy recovery.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section

More from this section

Rockfall. Rock avalanche could engulf Brienz GR at over 80 km/h

RockfallRock avalanche could engulf Brienz GR at over 80 km/h

MID games of chance. No millions won in the Swiss Lotto draw

MID games of chanceNo millions won in the Swiss Lotto draw

Latest news. After turmoil: Spain's king visits the flood zone again

Latest newsAfter turmoil: Spain's king visits the flood zone again