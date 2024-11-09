A woman in the German city of Marburg is stung by a venomous Mediterranean scorpion while opening a Shein parcel. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A scorpion from a parcel from Chinese fashion retailer Shein stung a young mother in Germany. The incident raises questions about the safety of online orders.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old woman in the German city of Marburg is stung by a venomous Mediterranean scorpion that was included in a Shein parcel.

The woman receives medical treatment at Marburg University Hospital and survives the incident without serious injury, but decides not to breastfeed her baby for the time being to avoid risks.

Shein is concerned and promises support for the customer, while the incident raises questions about the safety of online orders. Show more

An unexpected scare struck a 25-year-old woman in the German city of Marburg when she opened a parcel from Chinese fashion retailer Shein.

The delivery contained a highly venomous scorpion that stung the young mother in the finger. The accident takes place in Marburg. Hessischer Rundfunk is the first to report on it, writes "Bild".

The woman, who is originally from Syria, has the presence of mind to react to the attack. She cuts her own finger to let the poison bleed out and calls a neighbor for help. He kills the animal, which is later identified as a yellow Mediterranean scorpion, one of the most dangerous scorpion species.

Shein speaks out and expresses his concern

The woman received medical treatment at Marburg University Hospital and was admitted for observation. The police brought the scorpion carcass to the hospital to help the doctors assess the risk of poisoning. Fortunately, the woman survives the incident without serious injury, although her finger swells slightly.

As a precaution, however, the young mother decides to temporarily stop breastfeeding her child to avoid any risk of transmitting the poison. The incident has prompted her to be particularly careful with future parcels.

Fashion retailer Shein has expressed its concern about the incident and emphasized that the customer's well-being is its top priority. In a press release, the company explains that it is seeking contact with the victim to offer support and wish her a speedy recovery.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section