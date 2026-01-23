Two days after a devastating avalanche, at least three mountaineers from the ten-member international climbing expedition led by renowned extreme athlete Nirmal Purja have died. The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) reported this to the German Press Agency. The other members have also been located via GPS signals on Broad Peak in the Karakoram Range in northern Pakistan. According to reports, rescue teams set out on a new mission on Saturday.

Members of a mountain rescue team are preparing to depart from an air force base to search for the climbers. Photo: Uncredited/Alpine Club of Pakistan/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only in connection with current news coverage and only with full attribution of the above credit

The mountaineering organization reported that contact with the team on Broad Peak—a mountain about 8,050 meters high—was lost on Thursday. Ten Pakistani and Nepalese rescuers are currently making their way up to the site of the accident. The rescue mission had been suspended early Saturday morning. The avalanche reportedly struck the expedition members at an altitude of about 6,000 meters.

According to the ACP, the expedition to the 8,000-meter peak on the border between Pakistan and China originally included six climbers from Nepal, one climber from Pakistan, one Chinese climber, one female climber from the United States, and one female climber from Oman.

On Friday evening, the Alpine Club of Pakistan posted on Instagram that the bodies of seven people had been spotted by a drone. “However, their condition and identities have not yet been confirmed.”

Record-breaking climber from Netflix documentary listed as missing

According to the ACP, the expedition was led by Nirmal Purja, the well-known mountaineer of Nepalese descent who holds British citizenship. Among other achievements, Purja made international headlines in 2019 after climbing all 14 eight-thousanders worldwide within seven months. That was a record. In 2023, Purja’s record was surpassed by a Norwegian woman and a Nepalese man on the same team.

Climbing Broad Peak had not originally been part of his plan, Purja wrote on Monday in his latest post on the X platform. After climbing Gasherbrum II—another Pakistani eight-thousander—he only needed to climb Broad Peak to become the first person to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders twice without oxygen, he wrote.

The Netflix production “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” is dedicated to his achievement. It showcases the extreme weather conditions mountaineers face at high altitudes and explores the fine line between life and death during Purja’s extreme expedition. Previously, he published a bestselling autobiography under the name Nimsdai Purja. A German edition was released in 2022 under the title “Beyond the Possible: 1 Man, 6 World Records, 14 Eight-Thousanders.”

Broad Peak is the twelfth-highest mountain in the world and is located in the Karakoram Range on the border between Pakistan and China. This region in the far north of Pakistan attracts many international mountaineering expeditions every year.