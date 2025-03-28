Divers have searched several hundred meters of the River Lahn in Weilburg for the missing six-year-old Pawlos. Bild: dpa

Following the deployment of divers in the Lahn in Weilburg, the search for Pawlos is to continue on land at the weekend. The police are still hoping to find the boy alive.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hundreds of emergency services, more than 30 rescue dogs, a team of riders and a helicopter: despite the large-scale operation, there is no sign of the boy.

Divers have also been unable to find any clues to Pawlos' whereabouts in the Lahn in Weilburg.

Further search measures on land are planned for this weekend. Show more

Following the search by divers for the missing Pawlos in Weilburg, the search is to be continued on land this weekend. During the course of the day, specialized divers from the police and fire department intensively searched the river Lahn in the central Hessian town over a distance of several hundred meters, according to a police spokeswoman. Ten divers and 30 other emergency personnel were deployed, said Weilburg's mayor Johannes Hanisch (CDU).

No clues from the diver search

"Unfortunately, no new leads have emerged here either", said the police spokesperson. "Nevertheless, we still have our investigators on the case, who are following up the leads." The child's family is also continuing to receive intensive support from contact officers.

Further search measures are planned on land this weekend. A double-digit number of officers from the Limburg-Weilburg police department and from the entire West Hesse region will be involved. In addition, the spokeswoman said that further information would be followed up and video evaluations would be further examined. The nationwide search for the child will also be maintained. It is still expected that Pawlos will be found alive - the deployment of the divers was one of the measures taken in missing persons cases.

Boy is jumpy

The six-year-old ran out of his special school on Tuesday afternoon for no apparent reason. A police spokesperson explained that Pawlos was not spatially oriented. Anyone who sees him should not speak to him directly or call him, as he is very jumpy, and should instead dial 110 or contact a police station.