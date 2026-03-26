A humpback whale has been stuck on a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand since Monday. All rescue attempts had failed. On Friday morning, the marine mammal was no longer visible. Follow the developments live in the blue News ticker.

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The most important facts at a glance A young humpback whale stranded on a sandbank in the Baltic Sea off Timmendorfer Strand on Monday night (23.3.).

The marine mammal had previously been observed several times in the Bay of Lübeck and off Wismar.

Rescuers worked feverishly to save the animal's life.

On Thursday, attempts were made to lure the whale into the channel dredged for it.

The rescue attempts were to be continued on Friday morning - but the whale was no longer visible.

It was probably able to free itself. Show more

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8.23 a.m. Search for the whale has begun The Wismar water police have sent out their patrol boat "Uecker" to look for the animal off the coast of northwest Mecklenburg. At the same time, a second police boat set sail around 60 kilometers further north in Warnemünde.

7.03 a.m. Why doesn't the whale have a tracking device? A tracking device would make it much easier to locate the whale. However, the rescue services have so far refrained from attaching such a GPS transmitter for good reason: "Transmissions may only be made if there is an animal testing permit," says Ursula Siebert, professor at the Hanover University of Veterinary Medicine Foundation to "Bild". In the case of a spontaneous stranding, this is hardly feasible. Although a tracker could help to locate the whale more quickly, Siebert warns that the data could "get somewhere" and trigger whale tourism. After the exertions, the animal needs rest above all else. In addition, a transmitter is "another extra event for the animal". Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is also against it. The whale's skin is too poor - suction cups would not hold. And there is a general risk that the animal could injure itself on the transmitter.

Saturday, March 28, 6:42 a.m. Still no whale sighting in the morning After days of efforts by numerous helpers, the stranded humpback whale was able to free itself from a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand on the German Baltic coast on Friday night. However, the animal is not yet safe: on Friday evening, the whale was still partially in shallow waters and had not yet found its way into the North Sea. No sightings of the marine mammal were reported early Saturday morning. It is also still unclear what form the operation, in which ships try to show the animal the way into open water, will take today.

18.50 hrs Darkness falls - now the whale is on its own The whale rescue off Timmendorfer Strand will inevitably come to an end today as darkness falls. The escort of water police and animal shooters has withdrawn. Now the whale is on its own - where it will swim to remains to be seen. The "Bild" newspaper reports that a decision will be made tomorrow morning on how to continue the operation. The whale stranded in the Baltic Sea off Niendorf will swim its own way in the dark. Where to remains unclear. Archivbild: Marcus Brandt/dpa

5.43 pm Whale apparently changes direction again The whale is said to have changed its swimming direction again and is apparently heading back towards Travemünde. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper, which referred to a confirmation from the water police. According to the report, the whale is currently being accompanied by a water police vessel, the "Seafire".

5 p.m. Rescuers give up for the time being - another stranding remains possible The emergency services pull the ripcord for the time being: After hours of attempts, the escort boats currently see no realistic chance of steering the whale any further towards the North Sea. This was explained by Christin Otto from the animal welfare organization Sea Shepherd. Instead, the animal should now be allowed to rest. A new attempt to bring the whale back on course is planned for the next day. However, concern remains high. The whale continues to move in a restless zigzag course, repeatedly coming dangerously close to the shallow coast. Another stranding can therefore "not be ruled out", warns Otto. The drama is far from over - the coming hours could be decisive.

16:17 Whale dangerously close to shore again The whale has once again veered significantly off course and is heading back towards the coast. The animal is currently swimming towards Boltenhagen and is only around 400 meters from the shore. This significantly increases the risk of another stranding, reports "Bild" The situation on site is particularly delicate: The water is shallow, and in some places there are even anglers in the sea. This is precisely the direction the whale is currently heading in. This means that the emergency services are once again on high alert - they are doing everything they can to get the animal away from the shore and back on the right track.

4 p.m. Delicate situation for the whale The emergency services remain close to the whale after the animal has once again deviated from the desired route. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had already emphasized that the whale could not be steered in a targeted manner - it could only be carefully guided. The helpers followed the animal to the coast of Warnkenhagen in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There they are now trying to steer the whale back towards the open sea. The situation is considered particularly critical: the water in the area is very shallow and numerous sandbanks stretch far out to sea. For the whale, this means an increased risk of running aground again. Several boats are currently following the animal closely. Should it nevertheless run aground again, experts have already signaled that they would intervene again. For the time being, however, everything is focused on getting the whale safely out of this dangerous zone.

14:42 Whale goes astray again The operation remains a feat of strength for everyone involved: the whale is causing trouble again because it is deviating from the planned route. The animal is currently moving towards Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and thus once again in an unfavorable direction, writes the "Bild" newspaper. At the same time, it is moving closer to the coast again - an area where the risk of another stranding is increasing. The escort boats react immediately and take up the chase to bring the whale back on course.

13:19 Was the rescue stop the whale's great liberation? The stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea has surprisingly freed itself. Experts suspect that the interruption of the rescue operation was the decisive factor. We have summarized everything here: Experts assess Did the whale die in the Baltic Sea?

12.56 p.m. Whale already 13 kilometers away from the shore - first tricky passage is done Relief in action: the whale has successfully left the tricky section with the fishing nets behind and is continuing its journey towards the open sea. This eases the situation, at least temporarily. According to the latest information from the "Bild" newspaper, the animal has now already gained a distance of around 13 kilometers from the port of Niendorf and is swimming further out into the Baltic Sea.

12.16 p.m. Long way ahead - whale heads for shipping route The rescue is far from over for the whale. It has a journey of several hundred to over a thousand kilometers ahead of it to the North Sea. The route is complex, characterized by currents and changes of direction. It is extremely unlikely that the animal would have found this route on its own. This makes it all the more important that it is accompanied by the emergency services, who help the whale to stay on course. Now the next challenge is on the horizon: The whale is approaching a busy shipping route in the direction of Scandinavia. Numerous ferries operate in this area - an additional risk on the already dangerous route back to the open sea.

11.31 a.m. Whale back on course - but new risk from fishing nets The whale has apparently set off in the right direction again. The animal is currently moving through the Bay of Lübeck between Grömitz and Travemünde - and is swimming further out towards the open Baltic Sea. This gives rise to new hope that it could make its way back to freedom. However, the all-clear has not yet been given: the whale must first leave the Bay of Lübeck completely. And the next danger is already waiting. According to observations on site, the animal is crossing an area with set nets. The whale could become entangled in these fishing nets.

10.52 a.m. Whale remains close to the coast - moving towards Travemünde The whale is still relatively close to the shore. The animal is currently around 400 meters from the beach. On site, reporters from "Focus Online" observe that it is now heading towards Travemünde.

10.39 a.m. Setback in the whale drama - animal returns to the beach Unexpected twist in the rescue operation: the whale has not yet found its way into the open sea and has surfaced again near the coast at Niendorf. Recent pictures show the animal just a few hundred meters away from the spot where it had previously been stuck for days. This increases the risk of another stranding. The emergency services respond immediately. Escort boats sail up and down the coast with loud engine noise to push the whale away and steer it back towards open water. The situation remains tense - it is now crucial that the animal does not run aground again.

9.56 a.m. "Whale swims in zigzags" The way back to the open sea is proving more difficult for the whale than hoped. The animal repeatedly turns back towards Niendorf - and runs the risk of running aground again. The escort boats react accordingly and position themselves between the whale and the coast to keep it on course. The aim is to prevent another stranding at all costs. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann describes the animal's behavior to "Bild" as restless: the whale is currently swimming "in zigzags". Now "the hot phase" begins, in which it is crucial that the animal does not get into shallower water again.

9.31 a.m. Whale is still on course for the sea The two boats "Fehmarn" and "Hummer" accompany the whale. Screenshot Vesselfinder The whale is still heading towards the sea. Data shows that the two boats "Fehmarn" and "Hummer" from the German coastguard are accompanying the animal towards the sea. The boats are currently off Niendorf on the Baltic Sea.

9.09 a.m. Pictures show: Here the whale swims towards the sea The humpback whale swims towards freedom. KEYSTONE The drama surrounding the stranded humpback whale appears to have a happy ending. The animal, which had been stuck on a sandbank since Monday, was able to free itself during the night. In the morning, the scene of the accident was empty, and a short time later the whale was spotted in the Bay of Lübeck. Drones from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover Foundation then spotted the animal near Sierksdorf. From there, it swam along the coast towards the open sea. Ships accompany the whale towards the sea. KEYSTONE Several boats now accompany the whale on its journey. Coastguard forces, the DLRG and scientists are trying to steer the animal towards Denmark. From there, the route leads through Danish waters back into the Atlantic. Timmendorfer Strand is being cleaned up KEYSTONE On site, the tension gives way to palpable relief. At Timmendorfer Strand, work is already underway to dismantle the barriers. The originally planned continuation of the rescue work in the morning has thus become obsolete.

8.57 a.m. Ships escort whale to the open sea The whale is currently being escorted into the open sea by several ships. The animal is still on course. According to a report in "Stern", the mayor responsible has already calculated that his municipality will spend at least around 40,000 euros. However, this only includes part of the expenses - additional costs for personnel and materials used are on top of this. Overall, local politicians therefore expect significantly higher expenditure. They assume that the costs of the rescue operation will add up to an amount in the lower six-figure range.

7.57 a.m. Animal heads for the open sea The rescue is now apparently going according to plan: the whale has freed itself from its predicament and is moving along the coast towards the open sea. According to information from the local newspaper "Bild", the animal was spotted near Sierksdorf. Drones from the Hanover University of Veterinary Medicine Foundation were able to locate the whale. According to the report, it is heading further north - with a clear tendency towards the Atlantic. Several ships are accompanying the mission: six coastguard boats are currently escorting the whale through the Baltic Sea. The aim is to guide it safely to Denmark. From there, it can swim through the Belt back into the Atlantic. However, it is still unclear what condition the animal is in. There has been no direct contact since the rescue. The only thing that is certain is that the remains of a so-called ghost net are still in the whale's mouth - they could not be completely removed. Despite these uncertainties, there are currently many indications that the spectacular rescue operation could actually end in a happy ending. Timmendorfer Strand: The humpback whale swims in the Baltic Sea. The whale stranded in the Baltic Sea off Niendorf has apparently freed itself. KEYSTONE

7.29 a.m. Whale apparently sighted New movement in the case of the stranded whale: According to information from the "Lübecker Nachrichten" newspaper, the animal is said to have been spotted off Haffkrug. It is said to be on its way to the sea.

7.24 a.m. Robert Marc Lehmann: "He's away from here, but far from saved "For now, I'm glad it's gone," says biologist Robert Marc Lehmann, who worked with the whale all day yesterday. "I said goodbye yesterday because it was really only a few meters away." He speaks to the media on the beach, the "Lübecker Nachrichten" newspaper posts a video of the conversation. But the animal is far from safe. "It will only be rescued when it is home, in the Atlantic, and that is still a long, long way off." The drone was used to search a radius of two to three kilometers. "He's not here. But it could be 50 kilometers away on a beach." When asked whether the whale could have been swept away by the current, he shakes his head and says: "20 tons lying on the sand don't just drift away with the current. No, it did it under its own steam. He wanted to. He gathered his strength and did it under his own steam." Finally, Lehmann dampens the emerging euphoria: "I would like to emphasize once again that this is not the rescue, this is just a small step in the right direction."

7 a.m. Biologist high-fives with excavator driver - "cool, right?" Media representatives at Timmendorfer Strand are looking for signs of what might have happened and whether the emergency services might know more. The newspaper "Lübecker Nachrichten" reported that biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had high-fived one of the excavator drivers and that words such as "awesome, right?" could be heard. Meanwhile, the excavators are moving away from the site. There is obviously nothing more for them to do there.

6.46 a.m. No tracker on the whale According to reports from a reporter from radio station NDR Schleswig-Holstein, the experts from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) are flying drones and keeping an eye out for the animal. The whale was not fitted with a tracker to track its location. According to the experts, such a device could not be attached to the whale because its skin was in poor condition. No more whale in sight: View of the Baltic Sea on Friday morning near the spot where the humpback whale was stranded. The animal was probably able to free itself during the night. On the left, one of the excavators used on Thursday to dig a channel through which the stranded whale was apparently able to reach deeper waters. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Kai Moorschlatt

6.22am Experts and rescue workers to speak shortly Experts and rescue workers are due to speak to the press on the pier shortly. First, the search for the humpback whale around the bay is to be completed, reports the "Lübecker Nachrichten". The rescue team is also waiting for Sven Partheil-Böhnke, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand. For days, a humpback whale was stuck on a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand in northern Germany. On Friday night, it was apparently able to free itself. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sea Shepherd Germany

6.11 a.m. Stranded humpback whale is no longer visible Where the whale was still lying yesterday evening, only the water is now rippling, writes the northern German daily newspaper "Lübecker Nachrichten". Rescue workers are apparently currently flying a drone over the area to see if the whale is still nearby. The whale, which has been stuck on a sandbank for days, has probably managed to free itself. Photographers and journalists are searching the water and the horizon for the 12 to 15 meter long marine mammal and can no longer spot the animal, said a dpa reporter on site. Last night, marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had already said that the whale was only a few meters away from freedom. There has been no official confirmation so far.

Friday, March 27, 2026, 5 a.m. Will the rescue succeed today? Helpers off Timmendorfer Strand fought feverishly in the dark on Thursday evening to rescue the stranded whale. And they actually made progress. Will there be a breakthrough today? At one point, things looked good for the stranded humpback whale. In the end, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke, said that only a few meters were missing to reach deeper water.

9 p.m. Diver Lehmann: "Ten meters are still missing" The rescue teams are full of hope for the humpback whale despite the aborted operation. According to marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann, the stranded animal has moved around 40 meters today. "Ten meters are still missing," says Lehmann according to "Lübecker Nachrichten". Biologist Robert Marc Lehmann has been working tirelessly all day. Picture: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

20.43 Mayor orders demolition As "Focus online" reports, Mayor Sven Partheil-Böhnke ordered today's rescue operation to be called off. The operation in complete darkness was too dangerous. "The whale is moving, it wants to. We will achieve a breakthrough tomorrow," said Partheil-Böhnke and announced that the operation would continue tomorrow, Friday at 6 am. Even when it was long since dark, the rescue operation for the stranded humpback whale continued. Picture: IMAGO/Agentur 54 Grad

8.32 p.m. Mission aborted The operation is now called off after all. The rescue of the whale can no longer be continued today.

20.26 hrs Whale slowly crawls towards the channel The stranded humpback whale regularly flaps its fin and slowly crawls towards the channel. Even the rescue workers in the water are not giving up.

7.47 p.m. Operation continues despite darkness Today's mission should have been over long ago, it is completely dark. But the rescuers don't think about stopping and motivate the young whale. They continue dredging with spotlights.

7.30 p.m. Whale struggles and is close to the channel The rescuers are obviously hopeful that the whale will still make it today. The animal continues to move towards the channel, flapping its tail fin.

7.11 p.m. Whale is clearly moving Excitement on Timmendorfer Strand: Despite the slow onset of darkness, the emergency services are doing everything they can to perhaps free the whale today. As can be seen in the live video, the excavator is now also gently pushing the young humpback whale with its shovel. It works! The whale is clearly moving.

18:46 Whale moves and lies deeper in the water Diver Marc Lehmann is still in the water despite the twilight and wants to push the whale into the exposed dredging channel with the help of a water fountain. As "Focus Online" reports, there is a glimmer of hope shortly before the rescue work is called off today. According to the report, the humpback whale moved significantly and is now deeper in the water. The rescue operation is scheduled to continue tomorrow morning at 7 am.

6.31 pm "The final push is missing" The whale rescuers are doing everything they can to save the young humpback whale stranded in the Bay of Lübeck. But the animal has to make the final push itself. However, Manuel Abraas from Sea Shepherd is full of hope. "There is a lot of movement," he tells Focus online. But the decisive step towards the dredging channel is still missing: "The final push is missing." Meanwhile, the five boats are already ready to accompany the humpback whale into the sea.

17.10 hrs Expert sees need to catch up in animal rescue Despite all the sympathy for the stranded whale, Manuel Abraas sees a need to catch up elsewhere, according to Focus Online. "You can see that we are relatively poor at rescuing large animals in Germany," criticizes the CEO of Sea Shepherd. Although the necessary equipment is now on site, this has taken up too much time, the marine conservationist complains. Countries such as Australia and New Zealand are better positioned. "If you establish this here, you can start immediately. Now would be the right time," says Abraas, hoping for a rethink. Asked specifically about the chances of success of the current rescue mission, Abraas replies optimistically: "There's still a lot of life left in this whale."

16.52 hrs Police want to escort whale to the North Sea In the event of a successful rescue, the next step has already been decided. Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther has presented the plan for the time after the rescue. Several police boats will be on standby to escort the whale safely through the Baltic Sea once it has been freed from the sandbank. The aim is to return the animal to the North Sea - its natural habitat. The campaign is to be supported internationally: Danish authorities are also involved and are to support the escort.

16.16 hrs "Whale wants to join in!" Robert Marc Lehmann reports on progress. KEYSTONE There is a new surge of hope in the rescue operation. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann tells "Bild" about decisive progress in direct contact with the animal. "The whale now trusts me and is highly motivated to participate. It has also lost its fear of me," says Lehmann. This trust is crucial - and for the first time, the animal responds specifically to his signals. He also tried to motivate the whale with calls such as "Go, Go, Go". This impression was confirmed shortly afterwards. "I'm more hopeful now than I was before, because I noticed out there that the whale wants to go! It wants to start," explains Lehmann in an interview with the newspaper. The whale behaves calmly as soon as it is near him - a sign that a kind of connection has been established.

4.04 p.m. Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out A stranded humpback whale is fighting for survival on the German Baltic coast. Robert Marc Lehmann accompanies the rescue attempts as a diver up close - and drastically dampens expectations. Read all about it here: "He's scared" Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out

16.01 Expert remains optimistic - "It's worth moving this one" Despite the difficult situation, experts still see good chances for a successful rescue of the stranded whale. ITAW marine biologist Joseph Schnitzler is confident: "The chances are good that we are preparing a way out that the whale will take." His institute has experience with similar cases - even if every stranding is different. According to Schnitzler, one thing is particularly striking about the current animal: "Externally, the animal is well nourished and fit." Only the skin is not in optimal condition. Nevertheless, the whale is in a position in which it "could probably survive for weeks". It is therefore clear to the expert: "It's worth moving it." In his view, doing nothing would not be an option - also for ethical reasons. "The seagulls would peck it alive," warns Schnitzler, referring to the alternative of leaving the animal to its fate. According to the marine biologist, whether the whale survives in the long term after a possible rescue depends above all on how quickly it regains its strength and is able to orient itself in open water.

3.33 pm Whale can't eat - work continues The situation remains critical, but there is still hope for the stranded whale. The animal has not eaten since Monday - a problem that is related to its current situation. In shallow water, the whale cannot open its mouth wide enough to eat as usual. Humpback whales normally hunt by shooting into schools of fish with their mouths open - this is not possible under the current conditions. Nevertheless, the animals have large fat reserves. They can survive for weeks without food. According to local assessments, the whale in the Baltic Sea is also well-fed and could now benefit from its energy reserves. At the same time, rescue work is continuing at full speed. "There is still hope," says Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research to the Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper. The work is to continue until nightfall. This leaves a narrow window of opportunity: the helpers are doing everything they can to help the weakened animal find its way back to deeper water in time.

2.10 p.m. "Come on!" Whale shows fighting spirit There is a moment in the stream that gives everyone hope: "Come on!", the diver calls out to the whale - and the animal actually reacts. It flaps its tail fin several times, moves clearly and even makes noises. For a few seconds, it looks as if the rescue might succeed. But after a few seconds, the whale subsides again. Hope lives on - even if the decisive breakthrough is yet to come. Whale expert Stephanie Gross told Focus Online that it was an important signal: "Everyone saw it as a positive sign," she said of the animal's recent movements. A diver had previously tried to get the whale to swim and test whether it was ready to use the dug-out channel. Gross puts the fact that the attempt ultimately failed down to the conditions on site: "Apparently the channel was not yet clear." That's why they deliberately refrained from driving the animal into it.

1.10 p.m. Excavator working directly on the whale Robert Marc Lehmann (in the water), biologist, works on the stranded whale in the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE The excavator has now worked its way right up to the animal's head - instead of meters, it is now moving centimetre by centimetre. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is coordinating the operation on site. Wearing diving gear, he secures the whale's head while the excavator shovel works as precisely as possible to avoid further endangering the animal. At the same time, the whale shows significantly more activity for the first time. The pictures show the whale moving again and again. However, the conditions on site remain difficult, with wind and strong waves making the excavation work more difficult.

12.40 p.m. Salvage work is making progress The salvage work is making progress, but the situation remains tense. An excavator is now working directly in front of the stranded animal, digging a channel to enable the whale to return to deeper water. At the same time, a diver is working to try and persuade the whale to swim. From time to time, the animal seems to react to the efforts - it shows slight movements. However, there has been no major movement so far. It is still uncertain whether the rescue operation will succeed.

11.15 a.m. Whale would not have made it all the way The whale would not have made it all the way if it had been successfully rescued. As the Baltic Sea is not its natural habitat, it has to return to the North Sea and then continue into the Atlantic. According to experts, there is a risk that the whale could get stuck again or not find its way out of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is a bottleneck, said Jan Herrmann, a veterinarian and whale expert from Wilhelmshaven. "You have to find the exit again, and it's not entirely certain that this is how the humpback whales navigate."

10.01 am Whale reacts very nervously Robert Marc Lehmann is on site. KEYSTONE Before the rescue attempt began, biologist Robert Marc Lehmann approached the stuck animal. It reacted with violent movements and loud snorts. The marine mammal is stuck in shallow water - so shallow that you can stand there. According to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW), the diver's assessment showed that the animal was in relatively good shape. The humpback whale reacts to being approached. Although the head is lying in shallow water, it can still lift it.

9.30 a.m. Channel becomes 50 meters long Dredger operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told dpa on Wednesday that a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel was to be dug in front of the whale's head using a total of two dredgers. Wind and currents are particularly challenging during the rescue operation.

8.52 a.m. Whale has to get used to noises The aim is to slowly approach the 12 to 15-metre-long marine mammal so that it can get used to the noises, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein), Sven Partheil-Böhnke, told dpa. Maximum concentration is required during the work. The mayor explained that it was necessary to work within one centimeter of the animal's head. This is also not without danger for the humpback whale.

8.30 a.m. Excavators have started digging Two excavators have now started digging a channel at some distance from the animal, which is stuck on a sandbank, and a third excavator is still on the beach to provide support, according to a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa).

04.30 a.m. Rescue operation with excavators starts today It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later this evening. The rescue of the whale is then expected to begin at around 8.00 am. The excavators will be used to dig a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal would not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd. Show more

What you need to know about the rescue operation

The humpback whale freed from a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand is swimming on course out of the Bay of Lübeck. This is according to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW). A colleague of hers was in an inflatable boat right next to the 12 to 15 meter long marine mammal.

The animal was also accompanied by a coast guard vessel and several boats about 300 meters off the coast, Gross explained. No transmitter had been attached to the whale itself as the skin was too diseased. The humpback whale was discovered on the sandbank on Monday morning. With the help of a dug channel, it freed itself on Friday night.

Now it is important that the whale remains in open water and swims into the North Sea if possible, explained biologist Robert Marc Lehmann. It is not yet safe. Its release from the sandbank is not yet its salvation, but only a small step in the right direction. He is only at home in the Atlantic.

Prime Minister assured of help

"I'm just happy," said the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke. According to WDR, Schleswig-Holstein Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) also expressed his delight at the rescue and thanked the helpers on site.

A special floating dredger (right) is driven alongside floating pontoons to the beach near Niendorf, where a whale is stranded in shallow water. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Marcus Brandt

On Thursday, Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) pledged the state's help when he visited the site to see the situation for himself. If the marine mammal is released - as is now the case - Kiel wants to provide two boats to escort the animal through the Baltic Sea, reported a dpa reporter on site. The aim is to prevent it from becoming stranded again.

Günther reiterated his promise to WDR: "Let's see if we have to accompany him and help him out, we have offered to do so, but for now he is no longer to be seen on the beach." It is important that the marine mammal finds "the right way".

The beached whale in shallow water on Timmendorfer Strand. (March 25, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Selim Sundheimer

Whale struggled through dug channel

For Timmendorf beach on the Baltic Sea, the unprecedented multi-day rescue operation involving dredgers and divers has come to a happy end. The humpback whale was discovered on a sandbank on Monday morning. For days, attempts were made to free the animal. On Tuesday, for example, a rescue attempt with a small suction dredger failed. On Thursday, a dredger was used to excavate a channel.

By the evening, the whale had fought its way through this channel meter by meter. A larger dredger was also finally able to intervene from land after a dam had been raised to bring the heavy equipment within reach.

The animal proved to be more active than in the days before. The helpers also tried to encourage it with noise in the evening - by honking, drumming or shouting. The animal itself also kept making loud growling noises. In the end, it was only a few meters into the deeper water in the evening, said the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke, when the operation was aborted due to darkness - the animal then freed itself during the night.

Not native to the Baltic Sea

It is still unclear why the whale surfaced off Niendorf. Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) had said that the animal may have been sick or injured, or perhaps just exhausted. But it could also be that the whale had simply landed in this shallow water area by unfortunate chance.

According to the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd, the animal is probably the same whale that had previously been repeatedly spotted off the coast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and had caused a sensation by surfacing in the port of Wismar at the beginning of March.

Large whales such as humpback whales are not native to the Baltic Sea. They could therefore follow schools of fish in search of food and end up in the Baltic Sea. According to experts, underwater noise could also play a role.

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