A search is underway in the Eibsee for a father and his son who sank. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

A boy falls from a pedalo into the water on the Eibsee near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. His father jumps in after him. Neither of them resurfaces. Rescue workers search for the missing persons.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a pedalo accident on the Eibsee in Upper Bavaria, the search for a father and his son continues.

The six-year-old fell from the pedal boat into the water, his 33-year-old father immediately jumped into the water to rescue the child, but also sank.

Numerous emergency services and divers are deployed. Show more

After a pedalo accident on the Eibsee in Upper Bavaria, the search continued for a father and his six-year-old son who had gone under. Police and water rescue services had restarted the search this morning, said a spokeswoman. Numerous emergency services and divers were deployed. A police helicopter was also involved at times.

Rain made the operation more difficult. The helpers briefly interrupted the search due to a thunderstorm. The sun shone again in the afternoon.

The six-year-old fell from the pedal boat into the water on Saturday afternoon. His 33-year-old father immediately jumped into the water to save the child, but also went under. The accident happened relatively far out on the lake, said the police spokeswoman.

Mother and daughter on board

The 34-year-old mother of the boy and wife of the man and a four-year-old daughter were on board. Both were receiving psychological support. According to the police, the family comes from Bavaria.

After the emergency call, a major search operation was launched, with water rescue and police deployed for hours. In the evening, the search was initially discontinued without success, the police said.

The Eibsee is a popular excursion destination near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, located directly at the foot of the Zugspitze.