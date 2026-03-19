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Promotional prices advertised in large print, conditions in small print: Customers in Switzerland are increasingly criticizing unclear price tags at Migros and Coop. Now Seco is intervening - and demanding adjustments.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unclear price tags at Coop and Migros are causing confusion, as eye-catching promotional prices often only apply to the purchase of several products.

Consumers criticize the fact that the actual individual price is small, hidden or even crossed out.

In some cases, Seco classifies the practice as "non-compliant" and is calling for adjustments, particularly at Migros. Show more

Ever smaller lettering, ever more unclear prices: Today's shoppers sometimes have to take a closer look. Because what's on the price tag can make all the difference - for your shopping basket and your wallet.

Several viewers have contacted French-speaking Swiss radio and television (RTS). They criticize price tags that make it difficult to see which price actually applies. Particularly problematic: the difference between the individual price and promotional prices that only apply when buying several products.

Prices are also unclear at Coop

One viewer documented corresponding examples with photos at Coop. The lower price is written large and clearly visible - but it only applies if you buy two to four items. The actual unit price, on the other hand, is small and inconspicuous at the edge of the sign.

There are also similar cases at Migros. There, the unit price is not only printed in small print, but sometimes even crossed out. Here too, the conspicuous price only applies when several products are purchased - which can easily lead to misunderstandings for customers.

Migros defends itself when asked by RTS. "Migros designs its price labels in such a way that promotions are clearly highlighted to show customers how they can save money. Migros thus complies with the Swiss Federal Ordinance on Price Disclosure (PBV)."

Coop's approach "borderline"

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), which monitors compliance with the rules, takes a different view. According to Seco, Coop's approach is "borderline". Migros' verdict is even clearer: This practice is "not compliant with the rules".

Seco now wants to take action. Migros is to intervene and the price tags must be adjusted - throughout Switzerland in the coming weeks.