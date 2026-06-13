According to State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda, US tariff policy will remain in place even after Donald Trump. The reindustrialization of the US is a bipartisan concern, she said in an interview with “Schweiz am Wochenende.”

That will not disappear if a Democrat is elected again at some point. “Perhaps the tone will change. But if tariffs are then somewhere between ten and twenty percent, even a Democratic president will hardly be able to simply abolish them,” said the director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The U.S. relies on these tariff revenues to present a balanced federal budget.

The right path for Switzerland is to focus on creating favorable conditions and to refrain from experimenting with industrial policy. “That makes us unique and the location attractive. Companies appreciate that,” said Budliger Artieda.

She does not consider Swiss exports to be at risk. However, things are no longer as easy as they used to be. New hurdles cannot be avoided, not only in relation to the U.S. “We must therefore become agile and, if possible, fast hurdlers,” she said.