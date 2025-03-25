Low-cost airlines such as Ryanair mainly take off from the airport near the city of Charleroi. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

After Brussels Airport, Belgium's second largest airport has also announced the cancellation of flights for next Monday due to nationwide strikes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belgian trade unions have called for nationwide strikes on March 31. The operator of Charleroi Airport announced on Monday that all flights arriving and departing during the strike would be canceled. The airport is located near the city of Charleroi to the south of Brussels and is mainly used by low-cost airlines such as Ryanair.

Previously, Brussels Airport had already canceled all departures for the coming Monday. According to the capital's airport operator, some incoming flights have also been canceled. It is expected that large parts of the staff at security checks and baggage handling will go on strike.

Strike against pension reform

Belgian trade unions are opposing the plans of the government under right-wing nationalist Bart De Wever, which has been in office since February. He wants to cut the pensions of railroad employees, police officers and teaching staff, among others.

The protests are also directed against other cuts in the public sector and benefit cuts for welfare recipients. De Wever is aiming to cut the budget by 20 billion euros. At the same time, he wants to increase Belgian defense spending. So far, it has been below the NATO quota of at least two percent of gross domestic product (GDP).